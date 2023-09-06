WHEEL Begin North American Tour With VOLA; Release Rumination Instrumental EP
September 6, 2023, an hour ago
Anglo-Finnish progressive metallers Wheel are about to begin a North American tour as support to Vola, marking their first shows in the continent since supporting Apocalyptica in 2022. To coincide with these shows, the band have released the instrumental versions of last year’s Rumination EP, available for streaming here.
As mentioned, the band are about to begin their North American tour in a matter of days. Prior to that, Wheel have been hard at work on their third studio album, tentatively scheduled for a spring 2024 release. James checks in from the studio as follows: “We are currently in Sweden at Catch 33 studios working with Daniel Bergstrand and Fredrik Thordendal (Meshuggah) working on our third album and so far, everything is sounding pretty incredible. We finished doing the drum tracks for the album today and will be working on bass until we leave for the USA. Everything else will be completed after the tour.
"To be honest, the US tour is going to feel like a very welcome break after all the intense long days we have been doing lately and we are all looking forward to hearing Vola smash out 'Paper Wolf' while we are there!”
Tour dates:
September
6 - Orlando, FL - Conduit
7 - Atlanta, GA - ProgPower USA
9 - Washington, DC - Union Stage
10 - New York, NY - Gramercy Theatre
11 - Pittsburgh, PA - Mr. Smalls Theatre
12 - Chicago, IL - Bottom Lounge
13 - Minneapolis, MN - 7th St Entry
15 - Denver, CO - Bluebird Theatre
16 - Salt Lake City, UT - Kilby Court
18 - Seattle, WA - Neumos
19 - Portland, OR - The Hawthorne Theatre
21 - Roseville, CA - Goldfield Trading Post
22 - Los Angeles, CA - Troubadour
23 - San Diego, CA - Brick By Brick
24 - Phoenix, AZ - The Rebel Lounge
26 - Dallas, TX - The Studio at The Factory
27 - Austin, TX - Empire Control Room
Lineup:
James Lascelles (Vocals/Guitar)
Santeri Saksala (Drums)
Aki ‘Conan’ Virta (Bass)
Jussi Turunen (Lead Guitar)