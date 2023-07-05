WHEEL To Join VOLA On North American Tour In September

Anglo-Finnish progressive metallers, Wheel, have announced they will be joining metal band Vola on their upcoming North American tour, which runs through September of this year. American alternative group Bent Knee will also be a support act on the tour.

Wheel had this to say about the upcoming trek: "We are all super excited to get back out to the States, especially in such good company. We have been Vola fans since we discovered them through their 'Witness' album and on top of being a great stylistic fit for us, getting to hear them play every night will be fantastic!

“This time around we are visiting some States that we missed when we were traveling with Apocalyptica and Leprous and this news has been received extremely well on our social media - it's going to be an amazing tour!"

Tour dates:

September

6 - Orlando, FL - Conduit

7 - Atlanta, GA - ProgPower USA

9 - Washington, DC - Union Stage

10 - New York, NY - Gramercy Theatre

11 - Pittsburgh, PA - Mr. Smalls Theatre

12 - Chicago, IL - Bottom Lounge

13 - Minneapolis, MN - 7th St Entry

15 - Denver, CO - Bluebird Theatre

16 - Salt Lake City, UT - Kilby Court

18 - Seattle, WA - Neumos

19 - Portland, OR - The Hawthorne Theatre

21 - Roseville, CA - Goldfield Trading Post

22 - Los Angeles, CA - Troubadour

23 - San Diego, CA - Brick By Brick

24 - Phoenix, AZ - The Rebel Lounge

26 - Dallas, TX - The Studio at The Factory

27 - Austin, TX - Empire Control Room

Lineup:

James Lascelles (Vocals/Guitar)

Santeri Saksala (Drums)

Aki ‘Conan’ Virta (Bass)

Jussi Turunen (Lead Guitar)