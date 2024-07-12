When OZZY OSBOURNE's Dogs Take Over - A Peek Inside The Osbourne's Pet Life; Video

Ozzy Osbourne has released the sneak peek video below, stating, "Ever wondered what it's like to have 9 dogs barking at your door? Tune in to get a glimpse of our pet-loving chaos and special guest insights!"

Description: Get a glimpse into the Osbourne's unique household filled with a lively pack of dogs, cats, and even aspirations of owning a talking bird. He shares heartwarming and humorous stories about his pets, the chaos and warmth they bring, and discusses the ethics of cross-breeding animals. Learn about his rescue dog Pepsi and the quirks of pet behavior, all while basking in Ozzy's characteristic charm and humor.