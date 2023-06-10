Which Eurovision Winners Have Gone On To Have Successful Careers?

Since the Eurovision Song Contest was first held in 1956, many of the competition’s winners have gone on to have successful music careers. Revealed on this page are some of the biggest stars in the history of the Eurovision Song Contest.

Who are the most successful Eurovision Song Contest winners?

The most successful band in the history of the Eurovision Song Contest is unquestionably the Swedish pop band ABBA, who first sang their hit song ‘Waterloo’ in 1974.

Most people are probably familiar by now with one of the world’s most iconic bands, who have gone on to have a successful musical career spanning decades. ABBA aren’t the only group/solo artist to have had success after winning the Eurovision Song Contest.

Some of the most successful artists in the Eurovision Song Contest’s history are the following:

● ABBA – Waterloo (1976)

● Celine Dion – Ne Partez pas sans moi (1988)

● Conchita Wurst – Rise Like a Phoenix (2014)

● France Gall – Poupée de cire, poupée de son (1965)

● Loreen – Euphoria (2012) Tattoo (2023)

● Nicole – Ein bißchen Frieden (1983)

● Katrina and the Waves – Love Shine a Light (1997)

● Johnny Logan – What’s Another Year (1980) Hold Me Now (1980)

● Netta – Toy (2018)

● Lena – Satellite (2010)

● Lys Assia – Refrain (1956)

Some of these artists have appeared in more than one Eurovision Song Contest, and others have released one or more successful hits after appearing in the show.

However, ABBA are the most successful by far, and we may never see a band achieve as much success as them after winning the Eurovision Song Contest.



Is it possible to place a bet on the 2024 Eurovision Song Contest yet?

Unfortunately, no. At the time of writing, there are currently no Eurovision Odds available for next year’s contest.

It’s likely that as soon as more countries confirm and gradually start to release information about their songs, today’s biggest betting sites will gradually start offering betting markets for the 2024 Eurovision Song Contest.

Where will the 2024 Eurovision Song Contest be held?

We know that the host nation is Sweden. However, we don’t yet know exactly which city the contest will be held in. In 2013, it was held in Malmö, and there’s a good chance it could return to this city for a second time.

Several other Swedish cities, including Stockholm, Gothenburg, Södertälje, Örnsköldsvik, Eskilstuna, Partille, and Jönköping, have also expressed interest in hosting the world’s biggest musical event.

Are there any countries that have already confirmed they will be at the 2024 Eurovision Song Contest?

Yes. So far, more than ten countries have officially confirmed they will be at the 2024 Eurovision Song Contest, including, as you probably would have already guessed by now, host nation Sweden, along with Ireland, Cyprus, Denmark, Finland, Malta, Netherlands, Germany, Spain, Norway, Italy, and Luxembourg.



What else do we know about next year’s Eurovision Song Contest?

Unfortunately, there are very few other details for the 2024 Eurovision Song Contest. However, one of the biggest rumours so far is that a special appearance (either in the form of a hologram or in person) will be made by ABBA.

Which countries are the most successful in the history of the Eurovision Song Contest?

The most successful two countries in the history of the Eurovision Song Contest are Ireland and Sweden. They have both won on seven separate occasions. Ireland won in 1970, 1980, 1987, 1992, 1993, 1994, 1996, and Sweden won in 1974, 1984, 1991, 1999, 2012, 2015, and 2023.

Other successful countries include France, Luxembourg, the United Kingdom, and the Netherlands, who have all won five times. Israel have won four times. Norway, Denmark, Italy, and Ukraine have won three times.

Spain, Switzerland, Germany, and Austria have all won two times, and the following countries have all won at least once: Portugal, Azerbaijan, Russia, Serbia, Finland, Greece, Turkey, Latvia, Estonia, Yugoslavia, Belgium, and Monaco.