Which Frontman Showed Up At JOAN JETT's Door Naked Using Her Own Lyrics As A Pickup Line?; PROFESSOR OF ROCK Reports (Video)

Professor Of Rock has released the new video below, along with the following introduction:

"Coming up, the story of an epic collaboration between one of rock’s most iconic rebels Joan Jett and one of the most prolific songwriters of the era, Desmond Child. This rock legend had a bold, risqué song title that no one would dare play, but she had the riff to back it up. All she needed was some expert help to craft a radio-friendly title and some unforgettable lyrics. The song, eventually titled 'I Hate Myself for Loving You', became a big ol’ hit, making waves in pop culture, with NFL fans, and even catching the attention of a fellow Hall Of Fame singer who tried to use the chorus as a pickup line at her hotel door. You’re gonna love this saucy narrative... next on Professor Of Rock."