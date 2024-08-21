WHISPERING VOID Feat. Former / Current GORGOROTH, WARDRUNA, ENSLAVED Members Launch “Vinden Vier” Single

The collective of renowned musicians from Norway's west coast known as Whispering Void is releasing the single “Vinden vier” ('The Wind Sanctifies') that features Abbath guitarist Ole André Farstad. The track is taken from their forthcoming debut album At The Sound Of The Heart, which has been chalked up for release on October 18, 2024.

"This song began to form when I repeated the words 'Vinden vier', which is kind of a play on words", vocalist Kristian Espedal explains. "This can mean 'The Wind Sanctifies' but it can also be read as: 'The Wind Unites'. As the lyrical loop goes on, it also becomes 'Vi er vinden', which means 'We Are the Wind'. Then Lindy added her wonderful vocals in a 70s or even 60s style. At first, she just sang the ghost vocals, but once we had set the lyrics for the song, she also gave her voice to them. We all felt that this song also needed more of an Eastern energy, which is the very reason as to why we invited Ole André Farstad to play guzheng and Indian slide-guitar. This has added even more of that late ‘60s vibe to the song and I really like the result."

Preorder here.

It was well known in Nordic traditions that the voice holds magical power. With their debut album At The Sound Of The Heart, a collective of renowned musicians from the west coast of Norway explores and embodies these ancient ways. Guided by music created by guitarist Ronny Stavestrand, each of its members have brought a part of their own background to Whispering Void.

Many different musical strands have been woven into a sonic entity that is both new and greater than the sum of its parts. The distinctive voices of Wardruna vocalist Lindy-Fay Hella and her male counterpart Kristian "Gaahl" Espedal spellbind the listener with an enormous range of techniques and sounds. Ronny Stavestrand and Enslaved drummer Iver Sandøy combine ambient, psychedelic prog, and rock with notes of dark folk and metal on "At the Sound of the Heart" into something essentially Nordic but extending beyond already explored dimensions.

The ancestry of Whispering Void obviously goes back to the Norwegian metal scene that has been highly productive ever since the so-called second wave of black metal began its triumphant victory march around the globe in the early nineties. Over the following decades, this groundbreaking genre saw several bands rising from underground obscurity to headlining positions at festivals.

The creative spark that lit the fire of Whispering Void burning came from a long time of creating new music by Ronny Stavestrand. The guitarist had shared many years in the legendary underground black metal act Trelldom with outstanding vocalist Kristian "Gaahl" Espedal, who rose to fame with Gorgoroth and has meanwhile also established Gaahls Wyrd as a channel for his creativity. Therefore, it was only natural that Stavestrand asked Espedal to contribute to Whispering Void – to which the latter chose to agree.

While exploring new musical territories together, the need for a female voice arose. Having been part of Wardruna in the early years, Espedal was quick to note that vocal powerhouse Lindy-Fay Hella with her characteristic voice and unique contributions, which she has also shared in her own projects, was the perfect match for Whispering Void. Hella was duly invited and luckily heeded the call.

The quartet was completed by Iver Sandøy on battery and bass, who had put his impeccable musical sensitivity and timing into the service of Enslaved some years back but already made himself a name with the progressive outfit Emmerhoff & The Melancholy Babies.

Tracklisting:

“Vinden vier”

“Vi finnes”

“Whispering Void”

“At The Sound Of The Heart”

“Lauvvind”

“We Are Here”

“Flower”

"Vinden Vier":

“Vi finnes” video:

Line-up

Ronny Stavestrand – guitars

Lindy-Fay Hella – vocals

Kristian Eivind Espedal – vocals

Iver Sandøy – drums & percussion, bass, guitar, keyboards



Guest musicians

Ole André Farstad – guzheng, Indian slide guitar on “Vinden Vier”,”Lauvvind”

Matias Monsen – cello on “Whispering Void”, “At The Sound Of The Heart”, “We Are Here”

Silje Solberg – Hardanger fiddle on “Vi finnes”, “The Vines”