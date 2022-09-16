WHITE SKULL Release “Skull In The Closet” Video

White Skull will release their new album Metal Never Rusts via ROAR! Rock Of Angels Records. First single and video for "Skull In The Closet" is available below. The video was directed by Giulio Danieli.

White Skull is a well-known Italian power metal band that has been delivering superlative metal songs since the ‘90s. Sharp voice, screaming guitars, hammering rhythms, a stunning mixture of power and melody: the result is an enthralling and gripping sound, coming from the true metal hearts of energetic and inspired musicians. Fast thundering rhythmic section powered by a new ignition spark and hyper charged by melodies and harmonies produced by bewitching vocals and magnetic keyboard arrangements.

The new album is blessed by renewed and powerful energy that bounces from song to song with a level of intensity and magnitude superior to all previous albums because, when forged with passion, true Metal Never Rusts!

Metal Never Rusts will be released on October 21, 2022 as digipack CD and digital streaming/download format and on December 16, 2022 as Curacao Vinyl edition that is limited to 500 copies worldwide. Preorder at rockworld24.com.

Cover by Uwe Jarling:

Tracklisting:

“Hammer On Thin Ice”

“Metal Never Rusts”

“Skull In The Closet”

“Black Ship”

“Heavily Mental”

“Scary Quiet”

“Ad Maiora Semper”

“Jingle Hell”

“Pay To Play”

“Weathering The Storm”

"Skull In The Closet":

White Skull are:

Federica Sister De Boni – Vocals

Tony Mad Fontò – Rhythm Guitar

Valentino Francavilla – Lead Guitar

Alexandros Muscio – Keyboards

Jo Raddi – Bass

Alex Mantiero – Drums

Guests on the album:

Chris Boltendahl (Grave Digger) – Special Guest vocal in “Scary Quiet”

Marzia Fontana, Francesca Battistini, Irene Trinca, Fabio Simonato, Rossano “Ross” Casarin, Dario Cisotto, Edoardo “Dodo” Fusaro, as background vocals