WHITE STONES Feat. OPETH Bassist MARTIN MENDEZ Announce Memoria Viva Album; First Single Streaming

White Stones -- Opeth bassist Martín Mendéz' brainchild -- surprise fans with a brand new song titled “La Ira.” It serves as an appetizer for their third studio album Memoria Viva, which will be released on June 28, 2024 via Reigning Phoenix Music (RPM).

"'La Ira' is a song reflecting on the power that greed has over our minds. The awakening of 'La Ira' [engl. 'the anger'] refers to our instinctive reaction about choices that affect humanity and life itself. It's a song of hope; the hope of decisions for the betterment of the world we live in," Mendéz explains.

Preorder the album in the physical format of your choice [CD-digipak; sepia marbled vinyl LP (eco-friendly recycled, every copy is one of a kind!)], pre-save it on your favourite DSP or preorder it digitally to receive “La Ira” instantly now at this location.

Memoria Viva melts together disparate genres into a unique sonic experience. The instrumental frenzy migrates with delicate intricacies creating a mesmerizing atmosphere captivating the musical connoisseur. To up the antics, the energetic Spanish language was chosen to round up this multi-faceted endeavor. A treat for anyone who enjoys devouring multi-experimental musicianship.

Elements of aggression, that can be seen rearing their head in instrumental frenzies, manage to co-exist along softer vibes, generating a distinct dynamic among the songs, with interludes allowing listeners to take a breath and appreciate what they're hearing.

Memoria Viva was recorded at Farm Of Sounds Studios (Barcelona, Spain), and mixed & mastered by Gerard Porqueres at Heartwork Recording Studios.

Martín adds, "Making an album in Spanish is something that I wanted to do for a long time. We tried it out with our second record Dancing Into Oblivion, but at the time we couldn't convince ourselves that it worked on that album. This time we did and I feel very proud of the result."

"One of the most notable aspects of this new album, apart from not setting any creative limits musically, has been the challenge of having proposed to sing in the Spanish language. It has been a very exciting experience and we believe we have found a new way to continue giving something new to the White Stones sound, and make this musical proposal something more unique!" comments vocalist Eloi Boucherie.

The line-up has been enhanced with the participation of the multi-faceted Joan Carles Marí Tur on drums. The guitar solos were the job of João Sassetti. Additional guests José Ignacio Lagos (flute) and Joakim Svalberg (keyboards) accentuated the album further with their sound facets.

Tracklisting:

“Memoria Viva”

“Humanoides”

“D-Generación”

“Zamba de Orun”

“La Ira”

“Somos”

“Grito al Silencio”

“Vencedores Vencidos”

“Yemayá”

“La Ira” video: