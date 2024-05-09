WHITE STONES Feat. OPETH Bassist MARTIN MENDEZ Unveil Music Video For New Digital Single "D-Generación"

White Stones, the band led by Opeth bassist Martín Mendéz, will release their third studio album, Memoria Viva, via Reigning Phoenix Music (RPM) on June 28.

To shorten the wait, the progressive masters have now launched a second appetizer of the Spanish dominated offering: "D-Generación" starts with high string tones transforming into a rhythmically complex but irresistibly groovy track to only culminate in a charmingly lively chorus. With Mendéz' prominent bass playing building a strong foundation throughout the eclectic song, the intersection highlights White Stones' undeniable death metal influences before returning into musically more confident fields and reducing to the initial string sound.

Watch the "D-Generación" music video:

Pre-order the album in the physical format of your choice [CD-digipak; sepia marbled vinyl LP (eco-friendly recycled, every copy is one of a kind!)], pre-save it on your favourite DSP or pre-order it digitally to receive "D-Generación" and “La Ira” instantly now at this location.

Memoria Viva was recorded at Farm Of Sounds Studios (Barcelona, Spain), and mixed & mastered by Gerard Porqueres at Heartwork Recording Studios.

Martín adds, "Making an album in Spanish is something that I wanted to do for a long time. We tried it out with our second record Dancing Into Oblivion, but at the time we couldn't convince ourselves that it worked on that album. This time we did and I feel very proud of the result."

"One of the most notable aspects of this new album, apart from not setting any creative limits musically, has been the challenge of having proposed to sing in the Spanish language. It has been a very exciting experience and we believe we have found a new way to continue giving something new to the White Stones sound, and make this musical proposal something more unique!" comments vocalist Eloi Boucherie.

The lineup has been enhanced with the participation of the multi-faceted Joan Carles Marí Tur on drums. The guitar solos were the job of João Sassetti. Additional guests José Ignacio Lagos (flute) and Joakim Svalberg (keyboards) accentuated the album further with their sound facets.

Tracklisting:

“Memoria Viva”

“Humanoides”

“D-Generación”

“Zamba de Orun”

“La Ira”

“Somos”

“Grito al Silencio”

“Vencedores Vencidos”

“Yemayá”

“La Ira” video:

(Photo - Sandra Artigas)