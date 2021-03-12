WHITE VOID Release "There Is No Freedom But The End" Music Video

Today marks the release of White Void's debut album Anti, and the eclectic Norwegian hard rock band have another audiovisual treat for their fast-growing fanbase in the form of a stylish new music video for the hauntingly beautiful second track on the record, “There Is No Freedom But The End”.

Frontman Lars Nedland comments: "Sometimes all we need to feel alive is a drive on a lonely road towards Neon Hell.

“'There Is No Freedom But The End' is all about contrasts. Light and darkness. Life and death. Rural endlessness and urban loneliness. Monochrome despair and neon panic.

“It’s also a song for driving: Music to accompany the freedom movement sometimes makes us feel.

“The video was created to capture all this. It’s Drive on LSD and Lost Highway exploding into Neon Urbanity.

“You want some colour in your life? Here you go!"

Save Anti on the streaming platform of your choice here. Order the album here.

Tracklisting:

“Do. Not. Sleep.”

“There Is No Freedom But The End”

“Where You Go, You’ll Bring Nothing”

“The Shovel And The Cross”

“This Apocalypse Is For You”

“All Chains Rust, All Men Die”

“The Fucking Violence Of Love”

“The Air Was Thick With Smoke”

"This Apocalypse Is For You" video:

"Do. Not. Sleep." video:

White Void is:

Lars Nedland- Vocals

Tobias Solbakk - Drums

Vegard Kummen - Bass

Eivind Marum - Guitar