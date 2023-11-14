WHITECHAPEL Announce New Live Album; Live In The Valley Out In January

Whitechapel has announced a new live album, Live In The Valley, which will be released digitally on January 26, 2024 across all digital platforms. The album contains songs from the albums Kin and The Valley and was recorded live at the band's 7th annual Christmas Benefit Show on December 22, 2022 at The Mill & Mine in their hometown of Knoxville, TN.

Here's what guitarist Alex Wade had to say about Live In The Valley:

"We decided to record the audio from our 7th annual hometown Christmas benefit show in 2022 where we played a mixed set from our albums The Valley and Kin. We thought this would be a good way to close the chapter on these albums before we start recording our 9th album. The audio was recorded, engineered, mixed and mastered by our very own Zach Householder and we are excited about the way that it turned out. Along with the audio we shot 2 live videos to accompany the live album release."

Check out a live video for the track "Lost Boy" off the upcoming live album that was created by Marshall Wieczorek.

Preorder at metalblade.com. *Fans purchasing a digital copy of the album will receive a download of the single "Lost Boy" at time of purchase.

Tracklisting:

“When A Demon Defiles A Witch”

“Forgiveness Is Weakness”

“Brimstone”

“Hickory Creek”

“Black Bear”

“Doom Woods”

“I Will Find You”

“A Bloodsoaked Symphony”

“Anticure”

“Lost Boy”

“Orphan”

“This Is Exile”

“The Saw Is The Law”

“Lost Boy” video:

Whitechapel is currently preparing to hit the road for their last tour of the year, taking to the stage with Meshuggah and In Flames for four weeks including a pair of headline shows. The band will then head home where they will headline their 8th annual Christmas Benefit Show at The Mill & The Mine, marking the band's final show of 2023.

Dates:

November

21 - Soma - San Diego, CA

22 - Hard Rock Live Sacramento - Wheatland, CA

24 - Paramount Theatre - Seattle, WA

25 - Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre - Vancouver, BC

27 - Midway Music Hall - Edmonton, AB

28 - Grey Eagle Event Centre - Calgary, AB

30 - Burton Cummings Theatre - Winnipeg, MB

December

1 - The Fillmore Minneapolis presented by Affinity Plus - Minneapolis, MN

2 - The Sylvee - Madison, WI

3 - GLC Live at 20 Monroe - Grand Rapids, MI

5 - The Hard Rock Live Northern Indiana - Gary, IN

6 - The Andrew J Brady Music Center - Cincinnati, OH

7 – Buffalo Iron Works – Buffalo, NY *Headline show

8 - The Paramount - Huntington, NY

9 - MGM Music Hall at Fenway - Boston, MA

10 - The Wellmont Theater - Montclair, NJ

12 - Toyota Oakdale Theater - Wallingford, CT

13 – The Song & Dance – Syracuse, NY *Headline show

14 - Wind Creek Event Center - Bethlehem, PA

15 - History - Toronto, ON

16 - Place Bell - Laval, QC - w/ Voivod