WHITECHAPEL Announce US Headline Tour; Band To Play The Valley Full-Length In Its Entirety

Whitechapel will embark on a US headlining tour this spring, where the band will perform their 2019 full-length, The Valley, in its entirety. The special month-long trek begins on April 14 in Atlanta, Georgia and runs through May 13 in Nashville, Tennessee. Support will be provided by Archspire, Signs Of The Swarm, and labelmates, Entheos.

Comments guitarist Alex Wade: "We are excited to announce our first headlining tour in four years in which we will be playing our album The Valley in full. The pandemic cut our album cycle for The Valley short and we never had the chance to do a proper headliner for it, so we are finally making that happen with a roster of extreme and brutal bands to support this effort. We will also play an extended encore of classic bangers in addition to The Valley set so this is surely one not to miss!"

Local pre-sales will be available Wednesday, February 8 at 10 AM, EST - Password: At Local Discretion. General on sale date this Friday, February 10 at 10 AM, local time at whitechapelband.com. See all confirmed dates below.

Tour dates:

April

14 - Masquerade - Atlanta, GA

15 - The Orpheum - Tampa, FL

16 - Revolution - Ft. Lauderdale, FL

18 - The Underground - Charlotte, NC

19 - The Canal Club - Richmond, VA

20 - Baltimore Sound Stage - Baltimore, MD

21 - The Gramercy Theatre - New York, NY

22 - The Palladium - Worcester, MA

24 - St. Andrews Hall - Detroit, MI

25 - The House Of Blues - Chicago, IL

27 - Granada Theater - Lawrence, KS

28 - Gothic Theater - Denver, CO

29 - Metro Music Hall - Salt Lake City, UT

May

1 - Showbox Market - Seattle, WA

2 - Hawthorne Theater - Portland, OR

4 - Ace Of Spades - Sacramento, CA

5 - The Regent - Los Angeles, CA

6 - The Observatory - Santa Ana, CA

7 - The Nile Theater - Mesa, AZ

9 - Mohawk - Austin, TX

10 - Granada Theater - Dallas, TX

12 - Red Flag - St. Louis, MO

13 - Basement East - Nashville, TN

(Photo - Stephanie Cabral)