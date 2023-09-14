WHITECHAPEL Release Music Video For "Without You / Without Us"

Knoxville, Tennessee's Whitechapel have released a new music video for the instrumental track, "Without You" that leads into the track "Without Us" off the band's studio album, Kin. The video was shot and produced by David Brodsky of MyGoodEye Visuals and can be seen below.

Here's what guitarist Alex Wade has to say about the video for "Without You/Without Us": "We are excited to release our final video from the Kin album cycle for 'Without You/Without Us''. We worked with longtime friend David Brodsky and MyGoodEye Visuals on bringing this epic battle to life and feel it is a great way to close this album as we begin work on our 9th album."

In other news, Whitechapel is set to perform at the Louder Than Life Festival in Kentucky on Saturday, September 23 before heading overseas to tour Europe with Thy Art Is Murder, Fit For An Autopsy, and Spite starting September 29 in the Netherlands and wrapping up on October 28 in Germany.

The band will wrap up 2023 with a tour in North America starting in the fall alongside Meshuggah and In Flames then play a hometown Holiday show on December 22 at The Mill & The Mine with Signs of the Swarm, The Guild, and Sidious as support. Tour dates here.

(Photo - Stephanie Cabral)