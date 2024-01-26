WHITECHAPEL Release "This Is Exile" Live Video; Live In The Valley Out Now

Whitechapel's new live album, Live In The Valley, is out today and available across all digital platforms on Metal Blade Records. New live video for "This Is Exile" is available below.

Live In The Valley was captured live at the band's seventh annual Christmas Benefit Show on December 22, 2022 at The Mill & Mine in their hometown of Knoxville, Tennessee and features songs from the albums The Valley and Kin. The audio for Live In The Valley was recorded, engineered, mixed and mastered by Whitechapel guitarist Zach Householder and serves as a chapter closer before the band begins work on their ninth studio album.

Order at metalblade.com.

Tracklisting:

“When A Demon Defiles A Witch”

“Forgiveness Is Weakness”

“Brimstone”

“Hickory Creek”

“Black Bear”

“Doom Woods”

“I Will Find You”

“A Bloodsoaked Symphony”

“Anticure”

“Lost Boy”

“Orphan”

“This Is Exile”

“The Saw Is The Law”

“Lost Boy” video: