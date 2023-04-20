WHITECHAPEL Share Guitar / Bass Live Rig Video From Deadman And Dragons Tour 2022

The clip below shared by Metal Blade Records features Alex Wade of Whitechapel diving into their live guitar / bass live rig. It was shot during the Deadman And Dragons Tour with Trivium, Between The Buried And Me, and Khemmis on November 10th, 2022 at The Wiltern.

Check out Wade's signature ESP AW-7 baritone guitar here.

Whitechapel recently released the new music video for the song, "I Will Find You", off their October 2021 release, Kin.

Opener "I Will Find You" takes place right after the last track off The Valley, "Doom Woods", which sees Bozeman entering into his life following the events characterized on that album. "I am being followed by my alternate reality/evil self. It's the part of me that can't let go and will go to any heights to find the real me and pull me back into the dark past that I want to move on from."

The video was shot and produced by David Brodsky of MyGoodEye Visuals and comes just as the band prepares to hit the road on a US headlining tour where the band will perform their 2019 full-length, The Valley, in its entirety. The special month-long trek began on April 14 in Atlanta, Georgia and runs through May 13 in Nashville, Tennessee. Support will be provided by Archspire, Signs Of The Swarm, and labelmates, Entheos.

Tickets at whitechapelband.com. See all confirmed dates below.

Tour dates:

April

20 - Baltimore Sound Stage - Baltimore, MD

21 - The Gramercy Theatre - New York, NY

22 - The Palladium - Worcester, MA

24 - St. Andrews Hall - Detroit, MI

25 - The House Of Blues - Chicago, IL

27 - Granada Theater - Lawrence, KS

28 - Gothic Theater - Denver, CO

29 - Metro Music Hall - Salt Lake City, UT

May

1 - Showbox Market - Seattle, WA

2 - Hawthorne Theater - Portland, OR

4 - Ace Of Spades - Sacramento, CA

5 - The Regent - Los Angeles, CA

6 - The Observatory - Santa Ana, CA

7 - The Nile Theater - Mesa, AZ

9 - Mohawk - Austin, TX

10 - Granada Theater - Dallas, TX

12 - Red Flag - St. Louis, MO

13 - Basement East - Nashville, TN

In other news, Whitechapel will be performing at Louder Than Life Festival, held September 21-24 in Louisville, KY. Louder Than Life will feature performances from a spectacular list of rock artists including: Foo Fighters, Green Day, Tool, Queens of the Stone Age, Weezer, Rancid, Corey Taylor, Coheed and Cambria, and many more.

(Photo - Stephanie Cabral)