WHITECHAPEL Unleashes “A Visceral Retch” Video/Single; North American Tour With LORNA SHORE To Commence Next Week
September 12, 2024, 33 minutes ago
Whitechapel has unveiled their brand-new standalone single, “A Visceral Retch”. Relentlessly slamming, ominous, and punishing, the track delivers a dark, twisted theme about gluttonous overlords who test the lengths to which humans will go to survive and join their cult. At once brutal and disturbing, it’s a prime song for any extreme metal playlist.
Comments Whitechapel vocalist Phil Bozeman, “‘A Visceral Retch’ is a song that fans of The Somatic Defilement will latch onto immediately. It was one of the first songs we had in the chamber to work with. This song came to light thanks mostly to [guitarist] Zach Householder. He showed us and we all immediately said, ‘Yup, that’s it.’ Zach is notorious for very dark and horror-like vibes so this album is right in his wheelhouse. The song is disturbing. Imagine being put in a situation of survival by gluttonous, mammoth demons that give you a choice. Eat the demons’ waste, eat each other, or starve to death. The twist, you’re against the people you love the most. It’s a way to find the ones that are truly evil people to build and strengthen their cult. It also represents how horrible people can really be, when push comes to shove.”
Stream / purchase “A Visceral Retch” here.
Whitechapel will serve as direct support to Lorna Shore on their upcoming, mostly sold out, North American headlining tour. The journey begins on September 19th in Montreal, Quebec, running through October 30th in Wallingford, Connecticut, and includes performances at Louder Than Life and Aftershock. Additional support on the tour will be provided by Kublai Khan TX and Sanguisugabogg.
In November, Whitechapel will join Thy Art Is Murder for eight dates in Latin America before closing out the year in late December with the Tennessee Takeover 2024, a trio of headlining shows through Chattanooga, Nashville, and Knoxville. Support will be provided by Sanguisugabogg, Gates To Hell, and Peeling Flesh.
Remaining tickets are on sale now at this location. See all confirmed dates below.
September
19 - Montreal, QC - MTelus
20 - Toronto, ON - History
21 - Moon Township, PA - UPMC Events Center
22 - Greensboro, NC - Greensboro Special Events Center
24 - Orlando, FL - Hard Rock Live Orlando
25 - Atlanta, GA - Tabernacle
27 - Louder Than Life Fest - Louisville, KY
28 - St. Louis, MO - The Pageant
29 - Oklahoma City, OK - Diamond Ballroom
30 - The Midland Theatre - Kansas City, MO
October
2 - New Orleans, LA - The Fillmore New Orleans
3 - Houston, TX - House Of Blues
4 - San Antonio, TX - Boeing Center at Tech Port
5 - Dallas, TX - Southside Ballroom
7 - Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren
8 - Las Vegas, NV - Brooklyn Bowl
10 - Anaheim, CA - House Of Blues
11 - Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern
12 - Aftershock Fest - Sacramento, CA
14 - Portland, OR - Crystal Ballroom
15 - Vancouver, BC - Commodore Ballroom
17 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex
18 - Denver, CO - Fillmore Auditorium
19 - Omaha, NE - Steelhouse Omaha
20 - Minneapolis, MN - The Fillmore Minneapolis
22 - Chicago, IL - Radius
23 - Detroit, MI - The Fillmore Detroit
24 - Cleveland, OH - The Agora
25 - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore Silver Spring
27 - New York, NY - Hammerstein Ballroom
28 - Boston, MA - MGM Music Hall at Fenway
29 - Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore Philadelphia
30 - Wallingford, CT - Toyota Oakdale Theatre
November
27 - Cafe Iguana – Monterrey, MX
29 - C4 Concert House – Guadalajara, MX
30 - Circo Volador – Mexico City, MX
December
2 - Peppers club – San José, CR
4 - Boro Room – Bogota, CO
6 - Telethon Theatre – Santiago, CL
8 - Cine Joia – São Paulo, BR
10 - Groove – Buenos Aires, AR
19 - The Signal – Chattanooga, TN
20 - Marathon Music Works – Nashville, TN
21 - The Mill & Mine – Knoxville, TN
(Photo by Rachel Craig)