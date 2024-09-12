WHITECHAPEL Unleashes “A Visceral Retch” Video/Single; North American Tour With LORNA SHORE To Commence Next Week

Whitechapel has unveiled their brand-new standalone single, “A Visceral Retch”. Relentlessly slamming, ominous, and punishing, the track delivers a dark, twisted theme about gluttonous overlords who test the lengths to which humans will go to survive and join their cult. At once brutal and disturbing, it’s a prime song for any extreme metal playlist.

Comments Whitechapel vocalist Phil Bozeman, “‘A Visceral Retch’ is a song that fans of The Somatic Defilement will latch onto immediately. It was one of the first songs we had in the chamber to work with. This song came to light thanks mostly to [guitarist] Zach Householder. He showed us and we all immediately said, ‘Yup, that’s it.’ Zach is notorious for very dark and horror-like vibes so this album is right in his wheelhouse. The song is disturbing. Imagine being put in a situation of survival by gluttonous, mammoth demons that give you a choice. Eat the demons’ waste, eat each other, or starve to death. The twist, you’re against the people you love the most. It’s a way to find the ones that are truly evil people to build and strengthen their cult. It also represents how horrible people can really be, when push comes to shove.”

Stream / purchase “A Visceral Retch” here.

Whitechapel will serve as direct support to Lorna Shore on their upcoming, mostly sold out, North American headlining tour. The journey begins on September 19th in Montreal, Quebec, running through October 30th in Wallingford, Connecticut, and includes performances at Louder Than Life and Aftershock. Additional support on the tour will be provided by Kublai Khan TX and Sanguisugabogg.

In November, Whitechapel will join Thy Art Is Murder for eight dates in Latin America before closing out the year in late December with the Tennessee Takeover 2024, a trio of headlining shows through Chattanooga, Nashville, and Knoxville. Support will be provided by Sanguisugabogg, Gates To Hell, and Peeling Flesh.

Remaining tickets are on sale now at this location. See all confirmed dates below.

September

19 - Montreal, QC - MTelus

20 - Toronto, ON - History

21 - Moon Township, PA - UPMC Events Center

22 - Greensboro, NC - Greensboro Special Events Center

24 - Orlando, FL - Hard Rock Live Orlando

25 - Atlanta, GA - Tabernacle

27 - Louder Than Life Fest - Louisville, KY

28 - St. Louis, MO - The Pageant

29 - Oklahoma City, OK - Diamond Ballroom

30 - The Midland Theatre - Kansas City, MO

October

2 - New Orleans, LA - The Fillmore New Orleans

3 - Houston, TX - House Of Blues

4 - San Antonio, TX - Boeing Center at Tech Port

5 - Dallas, TX - Southside Ballroom

7 - Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren

8 - Las Vegas, NV - Brooklyn Bowl

10 - Anaheim, CA - House Of Blues

11 - Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern

12 - Aftershock Fest - Sacramento, CA

14 - Portland, OR - Crystal Ballroom

15 - Vancouver, BC - Commodore Ballroom

17 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex

18 - Denver, CO - Fillmore Auditorium

19 - Omaha, NE - Steelhouse Omaha

20 - Minneapolis, MN - The Fillmore Minneapolis

22 - Chicago, IL - Radius

23 - Detroit, MI - The Fillmore Detroit

24 - Cleveland, OH - The Agora

25 - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore Silver Spring

27 - New York, NY - Hammerstein Ballroom

28 - Boston, MA - MGM Music Hall at Fenway

29 - Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore Philadelphia

30 - Wallingford, CT - Toyota Oakdale Theatre

November

27 - Cafe Iguana – Monterrey, MX

29 - C4 Concert House – Guadalajara, MX

30 - Circo Volador – Mexico City, MX

December

2 - Peppers club – San José, CR

4 - Boro Room – Bogota, CO

6 - Telethon Theatre – Santiago, CL

8 - Cine Joia – São Paulo, BR

10 - Groove – Buenos Aires, AR

19 - The Signal – Chattanooga, TN

20 - Marathon Music Works – Nashville, TN

21 - The Mill & Mine – Knoxville, TN

(Photo by Rachel Craig)