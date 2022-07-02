WHITESNAKE Cancel All Remaining European Tour Dates Due To "Continuing Health Challenges Within The Band"

Whitesnake were forced to cancel shows in Zagreb, Milan and Vienna earlier this week due to ongoing health issues within the band. Frontman David Coverdale was initially forced on bed rest for five under orders from his doctor, but an update from the singer says Whitesnake has cancelled the remaining dates on their Euuropean tour.

Coverdale: "It is with the deepest sadness that I must announce that due to continuing health challenges, doctor’s orders, and our concern for everyone’s health and safety, Whitesnake is unable to continue its European Farewell Tour.

I extend my sincere apologies to all of Whitesnake’s amazing fans, who have been looking forward to the remaining scheduled shows of this tour, all of our amazing, fabulous Snakes and tour personnel who have been working so hard to put on these shows, and all of the promoters and other professionals who have helped set up the tour…

I Appreciate & Love You All!!!"

Whitesnake performed at Hellfest in Clisson, France on June 23rd. During their set they were joined by the band's former guitarist, Steve Vai, for "Still Of The Night." Check out fan-filmed video from the performance below.

Vai recorded and toured with Whitesnake for the band's 1989 album, Slip Of The Tongue.