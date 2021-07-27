WHITESNAKE Enlists TRANS-SIBERIAN ORCHESTRA Singer / Multi-Instrumentalist DINO JELUSICK; Band Announces 2022 UK & Ireland Tour With FOREIGNER And EUROPE

Whitesnake has enlisted Croatian singer/multi-instrumentalist, Dino Jelusick.

Says David Coverdale: "I am absolutely delighted to welcome the extremely gifted Dino Jelusick to Whitesnake. We’ve had our eyes & ears on him since we played Zagreb together 2 years ago. You’re going to love him!”

Dino Jelusick is a singer/multi-instrumentalist from Croatia. He is a member of multi platinum selling band Trans-Siberian Orchestra and was previously part of Dirty Shirley (with George Lynch), Animal Drive and recorded with many others. Dino has been singing, touring and recording since the age of 5. Other than being a frontman, his main instrument are keyboards but he also plays bass, guitar and drums. He finished music academy and did theatre work.

Dino says he has been influenced by Whitesnake & David Coverdale from an early age. “I am beyond honoured to be part of one of my favourite bands of all time," he says. "To get the phone call from David Coverdale is something every singer and musician of my generation can only dream of, it still feels completely surreal. I cannot wait to start hitting the road with Whitesnake and as the great DC said to me himself, to give a piece of my identity to the sound of this iconic band.”

In other news, Whitesnake and Foreigner today announce that together they will be hitting the road across the UK & Ireland in 2022 alongside very special guests Europe. Tickets go on public sale this Friday, July 30 from 9 AM (UK).

Exclusive Pre-sale tickets, including VIP packages, are on sale now. Use links here, and password: farewell

The legendary artists will tour the UK & Ireland starting in Dublin on May 10, 2022 before hitting Glasgow, Newcastle, London, Manchester, Nottingham, Birmingham before closing in Cardiff. Together both Whitesnake and Foreigner boast a catalogue that spans the decades with seminal and anthemic hits such as “Here I Go Again”, “Still Of The Night” and “Is This Love” [Whitesnake], “I Want To Know What Love Is”, “Juke Box Hero” and “Cold As Ice” [Foreigner] to name a few. Very special guests Europe will bring their electrifying “The Final Countdown” and more to this six date UK arena tour.

One of the most anticipated tours of 2022, even this mega lineup cannot contain their excitement!

“After all the extraordinary challenges we’ve been through together over the last year & a half, I am beyond excited to be able to announce our 2022 UK dates!!! I pray every day we can all make this happen & once again, share unforgettable evenings together & celebrate the amazing journey we have been on for almost 50 years!!! Boys & Girls…Whitesnake, Foreigner & Europe…It Doesn’t Get Any Better!!! Let’s Make This Night To Remember…& Let’s Make Some F@ckin’ Noise!!! I am also absolutely delighted to welcome the extremely gifted Dino Jelusick to Whitesnake. We’ve had our eyes & ears on him since we played Zagreb together 2 years ago. You’re going to love him!” - David Coverdale of Whitesnake.

Mick Jones from Foreigner said “We can’t wait to kick off the summer in the UK & Ireland with a massive tour alongside our friends Whitesnake and Europe. We’re looking forward to playing all our biggest hits for our fans, and rocking across the country.”

Europe’s Joey Tempest said “What an explosive start to the summer of 2022 for us! A UK & Ireland Arena tour with our friends in Whitesnake and Foreigner! YEAH! An evening of some of the biggest anthems in classic Rock! We are truly honored to be invited as special guests.”

On October 2, Whitesnake will release newly remastered and remixed CD and LP deluxe editions of Restless Heart, along with unreleased demos and studio outtakes and a DVD. The DVD includes music videos and a behind-the-scenes look at the making of the album with new interviews from David Coverdale. The set comes with a hardbound book filled with rare and unseen photos from the era.

Tour dates:

May

10 - 3Arena - Dublin, Ireland

12 - SEC (SSE Hydro Arena) - Glasgow, Scotland

14 - Utilita Arena - Newcastle, England

16 - The O2 Arena - London, England

18 - AO Arena - Manchester, England

20 - Motorpoint Arena - Nottingham, England

22 - Utilita Arena - Birmingham, England

25 - Motorpoint Arena - Cardiff, Wales