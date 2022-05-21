WHITESNAKE - Fan-Filmed Video Of Entire London Show Streaming

Whitesnake performed at the O2 Arena in London, England on May 16th on what is supposed to be the band's farewell tour. Fan-filmed video of the entire show is available below.

The setlist on the night was as follows:

"Bad Boys" (with "Children of the Night" snippet)

"Slide It In"

"Love Ain't No Stranger"

"Hey You (You Make Me Rock)"

"Slow an' Easy"

"Ain't No Love In The Heart Of The City"

"Fool for Your Loving"

- guitar solo -

- keyboard solo -

"Crying in the Rain"

- drum solo -

"Is This Love"

"Give Me All Your Love"

"Here I Go Again"

"Still of the Night"

"Burn" (Deep Purple cover)