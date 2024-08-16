WHITESNAKE Frontman DAVID COVERDALE's Three Solo Albums Remixed And Expanded For "Into The Light" 6CD & 2LP Sets

David Coverdale, the powerful voice behind Whitesnake and former Deep Purple frontman, sees his solo work shine brightly in a new collection featuring remixed, remastered, and revisited versions of his solo albums Whitesnake (1977), NorthWinds (1978), and Into The Light (2000).

Into The Light: The Solo Albums will be available through Rhino Records on October 25 as a 6CD boxed set. It comes packaged in a hardcover box featuring a 60-page book with rare photos, detailed liner notes, and a new interview with Coverdale. The newly remixed version of Into The Light will also be available separately as a double vinyl album presented in a gatefold sleeve.

The upcoming boxed set features two versions of Coverdale’s solo albums: one newly remixed to deliver a more dynamic sonic experience and a second remastered from the original recordings for those who want to revisit the classic sound. The remixed versions feature significant updates (particularly to Whitesnake and NorthWinds) and utilize cutting-edge audio separation software. The track "Time & Again" from NorthWinds benefited from innovative voice extraction technology, allowing for new string and piano arrangements that Coverdale has envisioned for decades.

Coverdale shares, “The remixes are modern, using new technology to squeeze the best out of them… Truly exciting to revisit and take care of any technical ‘issues’ I had with the tracks all those years ago.”

Into The Light, Coverdale’s third solo album, boasts an impressive musical lineup that includes guitarists Earl Slick (David Bowie) and Doug Bossi, bassist Marco Mendoza (who later joined Whitesnake), legendary drummer Denny Carmassi (Montrose, Whitesnake), and keyboardist Mike Finningan (Jimi Hendrix). The remixed version of the album expands the original with songs like "Let’s Talk It Over" and "All The Time In The World". The collection also offers additional remixes, demos, and outtakes from the album, including "With All Of My Heart". Coverdale wrote the song for his wife and considers it one of the best he’s ever written.

The set also revisits NorthWinds, and Whitesnake Coverdale’s first two solo albums recorded immediately after leaving Deep Purple. Both albums have been reimagined and re-sequenced for the upcoming collection. NorthWinds includes some new arrangements and additional tracks like "Sweet Mistreater" and "Shame The Devil, Tell The Truth", breathing new life into this classic. Whitesnake features impossible remixes thanks to AI sound separation softwares, courtesy of technology that has only been available in the last couple of years.

Pre-order here.

6CD tracklisting:

CD1: Into The Light (Remix)

"She Give Me"

"River Song"

"Don’t You Cry"

"Love Is Blind"

"Slave"

"Cry For Love"

"Living On Love"

"Midnight Blue"

"Too Many Tears"

"Don’t Lie To Me"

"All The Time In The World"

"Wherever You May Go"

"Yours For The Asking"

"Let’s Talk It Over"

CD2: Into The Light (Additional Remixes)

"Love Is Blind" (Band Version)

"As Long As I Have You"

"With All Of My Heart"

"Wherever You May Go" (Strings Version)

"Love Is Blind" (Strings Version)

Demos & Unfinished Symphonies

"Lust"

"Oh No Not The Blues Again"

"Into The Light Intro"

"Into The Light"

"You Make It Hard On Me"

"Would You Be Happy"

"Fooling Yourself"

"Make The Best Of It"

"Veda of Cassandra Blues"

"I Can See The Light"

"Another Fallen Angel"

"Itchy Finger"

Original Demos 1997

"Crazy ’Bout Cha" (Original Version of "Whipping Boy Blues")

"If You Want Me"

"Lay Your Love On Me" (Original Version of "Lay Down Your Love")

CD3: NorthWinds (2024 Remix)

"Keep On Giving Me Love"

"Sweet Mistreater"

"NorthWinds"

"Give Me Kindness"

"Queen Of Hearts"

"Only My Soul"

"Time & Again" (String Version)

"Say You Love Me"

"Shame The Devil, Tell The Truth"

"Breakdown"

"Time & Again" (Piano Version)

"Time & Again" (Strings Only)

CD4: Whitesnake MCMLXXVII (2024 Remix)

"Lady"

"Blindman"

"Goldies Place"

"Time On My Side"

"Peace Lovin’ Man"

"Sunny Days"

"Hole In The Sky"

"WhiteSnake"

"Celebration"

Young Lad's Blues (DC’s 1968 Home Demos)

"Sunny Days" (Original)

"Love Me In The Morning"

"I Will Love You"

"Moment In Time"

"It Would Be Nice"

"There Was A Time"

"Why?"

"I Still Love You"

CD5: Into The Light (Original Mix 2024 Remaster)

"She Give Me"

"River Song"

"Don’t You Cry"

"Love Is Blind"

"Slave"

"Cry for Love"

"Living On Love"

"Midnight Blue"

"Too Many Tears"

"Don’t Lie To Me"

"Wherever You May Go"

CD6: Whitesnake (Original Mix 2024 Remaster)

"Lady"

"Blindman"

"Goldies Place"

"Time On My Side"

"Peace Lovin’ Man"

"Sunny Days"

"Hole In The Sky"

"Celebration"

"WhiteSnake"

NorthWinds (Original Mix 2024 Remaster)

"Keep On Giving Me Love"

"NorthWinds"

"Give Me Kindness"

"Time & Again"

"Queen Of Hearts"

"Only My Soul"

"Say You Love Me"

"Breakdown"

All tracks previously unreleased, except CD2 track 8, CD5 & CD6.