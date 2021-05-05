WHITESNAKE Guitarist JOEL HOEKSTRA Pays Tribute To Teachers At Texas School; Video

The teachers over at Tuloso-Midway Intermedicate School in Nueces County, Texas got quite the greeting Tuesday, reports KRIS Corpus Christi News.

The school posted on their Facebook page a special message from Joel Hoekstra, guitarist from legendary band Whitesnake. In the video Hoekstra plays a guitar solo than gives a special thanks to the teachers at the school for all the hard work they've put in this school year.

Read more at KRIS Corpus Christi News, and watch the above-mentioned video below:

