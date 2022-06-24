WHITESNAKE Joined By STEVE VAI For "Still Of The Night" At Hellfest 2022; Fan-Filmed Video Streaming

Whitesnake performed at Hellfest in Clisson, France on June 23rd. During their set they were joined by the band's former guitarist, Steve Vai, for "Still Of The Night." Check out fan-filmed video from the performance below.

Vai recorded and toured with Whitesnake for the band's 1989 album, Slip Of The Tongue.

Back in 2020, Guitar World caught up with guitarist Steve Vai to discuss his time with Whitesnake and the Slip Of The Tongue album.

Vai summarized the experience stating: “It ticked all the right boxes for me because I didn’t have to front the band, I had the greatest lead singer in the world at the time, and I was treated like a king. The guys in the band were just fantastic and they were gentlemen. Rudy Sarzo is the nicest guy in the world. Tommy Aldridge is hilarious and gifted. Adrian Vandenberg was fantastic; very cultured, liked good things, killer player with good tone! And they all tolerated my attitude and pretension brilliantly.

"To this day I remain very happy with the record itself and I think it stands up as a great sounding record, even if it may be a little different from the rest of the Whitesnake albums."