WHITESNAKE Legend BERNIE MARSDEN Celebrates New Vinyl Releases With Special "An Evening With" Event; Video

To celebrate the long awaited Limited Edition vinyl release of the Kings and Chess albums, Whitesnake legend Bernie Marsden hosted a special evening at Coles Book Shop in Bicester, England on Thursday, May 12. Video footage from the event can be viewed below:

Kings sees Bernie pay musical homage to three of his blues heroes – Albert King, B.B. King and Freddie King. Recorded in Oxfordshire, the album features 10 songs by the three Kings together with two Bernie Marsden penned instrumentals that were inspired by their music.

Chess is the second album in Bernie’s ‘Inspiration Series’, where he chooses and crafts his own interpretation of the iconic artists and songs that helped inspire and shape his own musical style and taste. The album features 10 tracks that were originally released on Chess by greats such as Bo Diddley, Chuck Berry, Howlin’ Wolf, Sonny Boy Williamson, Muddy Waters & Elmore James. What’s more, two Bernie Marsden-penned instrumentals appear as bonus tracks on the album.

(Photo - Fabio Gianardi)