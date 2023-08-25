WHITESNAKE Legend BERNIE MARSDEN Dead At 72; DAVID COVERDALE Pays Tribute

Original Whitesnake guitarist, Bernie Marsden, has passed away at the age of 72. The sad news was confirmed by Marsden's family in a social media post today (Friday, August 25).

The message states: "On behalf of his family, it is with deep sadness we announce the death of Bernie Marsden. Bernie died peacefully on Thursday evening with his wife, Fran, and daughters, Charlotte and Olivia, by his side. Bernie never lost his passion for music, writing and recording new songs until the end."

David Coverdale paid tribute to his former Whitesnake bandmate, writing: "Good Morning... I’ve just woken up to the awful news that my old friend & former Snake Bernie Marsden has passed. My sincere thoughts & prayers to his beloved family, friends & fans. A genuinely funny, gifted man, whom I was honored to know & share a stage with. RIP, Bernie XXX"

BraveWords offer our condolences to Bernie's family, friends, and fans. RIP.

