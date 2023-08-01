WHITESNAKE Legend BERNIE MARSDEN's Vintage Guitar Gear Officially Up For Sale

The Bernie Marsden Collection is now officially available via ATB Guitars and their store on Reverb, and it includes some of the most collectible vintage electric guitars in the former Whitesnake guitarist's collection, reports MusicRadar.

These guitars should be familiar to anyone who has a Marsden’s Tales Of Tone And Volume on their coffee table – and if you don’t, ATB Guitars are throwing a copy of the book in with each guitar in the collection.

Of course, there is one notable exception. When the news broke that the Bernie Marsden was having a clear out via Cheltenham-based vintage guitar dealers ATB Guitars, there was a bit of ‘Will he?/Won’t he’ when it came to the question of the Beast, his ’59 Les Paul Standard that has become the stuff of legend.

Popular opinion was against it, and upon careful reflection, and “some constructive conversations” with his family, Marsden decided to keep ahold of the guitar. But there are still some exquisite pieces on sale, some for serious collectors with deep pockets, others more attainable and perhaps a good way to lay the foundations on your very own Nerdville.

At the lower end of the price scale, priced £4,500, there is Marsden’s 1979 Ibanez Artist Twin Neck, a stunning double-neck that’s ideal for Stairway with its six and 12-string configurations, and unquestionably a heavyweight build that demands the thickest guitar strap you can find.

At the top end of the scale, you are spoiled for choice, but his 1952 Gibson Les Paul Gold Top takes some beating.

Read more at MusicRadar.