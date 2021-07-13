WHITESNAKE Legend BERNIE MARSDEN To Release New Solo Album, Kings, This Month; Video Message

Legendary guitarist and Whitesnake founding member, Bernie Marsden, will release is new solo album, Kings, on July 23. You can pre-order the album here.

Kings is the first album of Bernie Marsden’s “Inspirations Series”. Featuring 10 songs that were originally recorded by Albert, B.B. & Freddie King, and recorded in a studio in Oxfordshire with a band that just locked into a natural groove, Kings is chock full of blues and soul. Additionally, two Bernie Marsden penned instrumentals inspired by The Kings appear as bonus tracks on the album.

Available in special limited edition digipak CD with 16-page booklet which includes exclusive photos from Bernie’s personal archive.

Tracklisting:

"Don’t You Lie To Me"

"Key To The Highway"

"Help Me Through The Day"

"I’ll Play The Blues For You"

"Woman Across The River"

"Help The Poor"

"Me And My Guitar"

"Living On The Highway"

"You Got To Love Her With Feeling"

"Same Old Blues"

"Runaway"

"Uptown Train"

Watch a video message from Bernie: