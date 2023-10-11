WHITESNAKE, POISON Members To Guest On "Totally 80s: The Podcast"; Episode 1 Featuring HEART's Ann Wilson, BERLIN's Terri Nunn Streaming Now; Video

Totally 80s: The Podcast is devoted to the greatest decade ever - the 80s! This season on the Totally 80s Podcast, join host Lyndsey Parker (Yahoo Entertainment Music Editor) and special guests Debbie Gibson, Ann Wilson (Heart), David Coverdale (Whitesnake), Rikki Rocket (Poison), Chad Smith (Red Hot Chili Peppers) and more, as they discuss the music, movies and pop culture of everyone’s favorite decade.

Episode 1: Rock Goddesses is available below. Join host Lyndsey Parker and music icons and legends Ann Wilson (Heart) and Terri Nunn (Berlin) as they discuss their careers and all things bad a** women in rock and pop.

New episodes premiere on the Rhino channel on Mondays. Viewers in the US can watch episodes early on WMX Pop Channel 1123 on The Roku Channel beginning at 8p/5p on Fridays.