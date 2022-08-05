WHITESNAKE Pulls Out Of SCORPIONS’ North American Tour Due To DAVID COVERDALE’s Upper Respiratory Infection

Whitesnake has canceled their upcoming North American tour supporting the Scorpions due to David Coverdale’s “persistent upper respiratory infection.”

Scorpions will still play all the shows on the trek, featuring support from the Swedish Thundermother, beginning on August 21 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada and ending on October 21 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Coverdale released the following statement: "It is with profound disappointment and a heavy heart that I must announce that Whitesnake will no longer be able to join the Scorpions on their US and Canadian tour due to my continued treatment for a persistent upper respiratory infection that affects my ability to perform. This includes the cancellation of our own headlining shows as well.

"While Whitesnake will no longer be on the tour, the Scorpions will be continuing on. We Wish Our Good Friends, the Scorpions Every Success!!!

Scorpions said in a statement: “We wanted to let you know that Whitesnake will no longer be joining us on our U.S. and Canadian Rock Believer tour.

"Nothing is more important than our fans and it was important to us that we keep the shows as scheduled.

"We wish Whitesnake all the best and look very much forward to seeing you and rocking with you all on tour along with Thundermother."

Tour dates:

August

21 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage

24 - Quebec City, QC - Centre Videotron

27 - Montreal, QC - Bell Center

30 - Detroit, MI - Pine Knob Music Theatre

September

1 - Rosemont, IL - Allstate Arena

5 - Atlantic City, NJ - Borgata Casino **

7 - Belmont Park, NY - UBS Arena

9 - Mashantucket, CT - Foxwoods Casino **

12 - Hollywood, FL - Hard Rock Live

14 - Tampa, FL - Amalie Arena

17 - Houston, TX - Toyota Center

19 - El Paso, TX - Don Haskins Center

21 - Tulsa, OK - BOK Arena

24 - San Antonio, TX - Freeman Coliseum

27 - Dallas, TX - American Airlines Center

29 - Denver, CO - Ball Arena

October

1 - San Diego, CA - Viejas Arena

4 - Los Angeles, CA - The Forum

7 - Fresno, CA - Save Mart Cente

9 - Portland, OR - Moda Center

13 - Spokane, WA - Spokane Arena

15 - Tacoma, WA - Tacoma Dome

18 - Oakland, CA - Oakland Coliseum

21 - Las Vegas, NV - Mandalay Bay

** Scorpions only