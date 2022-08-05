WHITESNAKE Pulls Out Of SCORPIONS’ North American Tour Due To DAVID COVERDALE’s Upper Respiratory Infection
August 5, 2022, 59 minutes ago
Whitesnake has canceled their upcoming North American tour supporting the Scorpions due to David Coverdale’s “persistent upper respiratory infection.”
Scorpions will still play all the shows on the trek, featuring support from the Swedish Thundermother, beginning on August 21 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada and ending on October 21 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Coverdale released the following statement: "It is with profound disappointment and a heavy heart that I must announce that Whitesnake will no longer be able to join the Scorpions on their US and Canadian tour due to my continued treatment for a persistent upper respiratory infection that affects my ability to perform. This includes the cancellation of our own headlining shows as well.
"While Whitesnake will no longer be on the tour, the Scorpions will be continuing on. We Wish Our Good Friends, the Scorpions Every Success!!!
Scorpions said in a statement: “We wanted to let you know that Whitesnake will no longer be joining us on our U.S. and Canadian Rock Believer tour.
"Nothing is more important than our fans and it was important to us that we keep the shows as scheduled.
"We wish Whitesnake all the best and look very much forward to seeing you and rocking with you all on tour along with Thundermother."
Tour dates:
August
21 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage
24 - Quebec City, QC - Centre Videotron
27 - Montreal, QC - Bell Center
30 - Detroit, MI - Pine Knob Music Theatre
September
1 - Rosemont, IL - Allstate Arena
5 - Atlantic City, NJ - Borgata Casino **
7 - Belmont Park, NY - UBS Arena
9 - Mashantucket, CT - Foxwoods Casino **
12 - Hollywood, FL - Hard Rock Live
14 - Tampa, FL - Amalie Arena
17 - Houston, TX - Toyota Center
19 - El Paso, TX - Don Haskins Center
21 - Tulsa, OK - BOK Arena
24 - San Antonio, TX - Freeman Coliseum
27 - Dallas, TX - American Airlines Center
29 - Denver, CO - Ball Arena
October
1 - San Diego, CA - Viejas Arena
4 - Los Angeles, CA - The Forum
7 - Fresno, CA - Save Mart Cente
9 - Portland, OR - Moda Center
13 - Spokane, WA - Spokane Arena
15 - Tacoma, WA - Tacoma Dome
18 - Oakland, CA - Oakland Coliseum
21 - Las Vegas, NV - Mandalay Bay
** Scorpions only