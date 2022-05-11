WHITESNAKE Release Remastered "Still Of The Night" Music Video; DAVID COVERDALE Looks Back At Song In New Greatest Hits Promo Clip

Whitesnake continues to revisit its multi-platinum career as it remixes some of its biggest hits for a new collection that spotlights updated versions of classic tracks like “Still Of The Night,” “Here I Go Again,” and “Is This Love.”

Whitesnake's Greatest Hits is available now on digital and streaming services and fans are invited to order the collection by going here.

The band have released this remastered video for "Still Of The Night":

In another clip, David Coverdale looks back on "Still Of The Night":

Whitesnake founder and lead singer David Coverdale had 16 tracks remixed and remastered for this collection. He explains: “We’ve definitely expanded on the original Greatest Hits, took them all out of the sonic time capsule of the ’80s and ’90s, and brought them up to date, sound-wise … as always, we have the original albums for those who consider them holy relics.”

Keyboardist Derek Sherinian, who also appeared on Whitesnake’s recent Red, White and Blues trilogy, adds Hammond organ to more than half the songs on the collection. His scorching contributions can be heard on the #1 smash “Here I Go Again,” “Fool For Your Loving,” “You’re Gonna Break My Heart Again,” and more. New performances by former Whitesnake guitarist Adrian Vandenberg can also be heard on “The Deeper The Love” and “Judgement Day” from the 1989 album, Slip Of The Tongue.

Along with those new additions, Coverdale also went back to the vault to unearth vintage performances by guitarist John Sykes that didn’t appear on the original recordings, including a solo on “Slide It In” and rhythm guitar on “Give Me All Your Love.”

Whitesnake Greatest Hits focuses extensively on three blockbuster albums the band released during the 1980s: 1984’s Slide It In (2x platinum), 1987’s Whitesnake (8x platinum), and 1989’s Slip Of The Tongue (platinum). But the collection goes deeper with songs like “Sweet Lady Luck,” a b-side on the 12” single for “The Deeper The Love,” and “Forevermore,” the title track from the band’s 2011 album.

Whitesnake will embark upon a farewell tour in May with special guest, Europe. The first leg of Whitesnake: The Farewell Tour will start on May 10 in Dublin. Coverdale said: “I pray every day we can all make this happen & once again, share unforgettable evenings together & celebrate the amazing journey we have been on for almost 50 years!!!”

- Digital now available worldwide

- CD out now in Europe

- 2LP out May 20 in Europe

- CD/Blu-ray out June 3 in Europe and July 15 in North America

- CD & 2LP out on June 17 in North America

CD/Blu-ray tracklisting:

“Still Of The Night”

“Here I Go Again”

“Is This Love”

“Give Me All Your Love”

“Love Ain’t No Stranger”

“Slide It In”

“Slow An’ Easy”

“Guilty Of Love”

“Fool For Your Loving”

“Judgment Day”

“The Deeper The Love”

“Now You’re Gone”

“You’re Gonna Break My Heart Again”

“Sweet Lady Luck”

“Crying In The Rain”

“Forevermore”