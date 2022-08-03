WHITESNAKE Release Remastered "You're Gonna Break My Heart Again" Music Video; "A Very Motown Song," Says DAVID COVERDALE

Whitesnake revisit its multi-platinum career as it remixes some of its biggest hits for the new collection that spotlights updated versions of classic tracks like “Still Of The Night,” “Here I Go Again,” and “Is This Love.”

Whitesnake's Greatest Hits is available now on digital and streaming services, on CD, 2LP, and fans are invited to order the collection by going here.

The band have released this remastered video for "You're Gonna Break My Heart Again":

In another clip, David Coverdale looks back on "You're Gonna Break My Heart Again":

David Coverdale had 16 tracks remixed and remastered for this collection. He explains: “We’ve definitely expanded on the original Greatest Hits, took them all out of the sonic time capsule of the ’80s and ’90s, and brought them up to date, sound-wise … as always, we have the original albums for those who consider them holy relics.”

Keyboardist Derek Sherinian, who also appeared on Whitesnake’s recent Red, White and Blues trilogy, adds Hammond organ to more than half the songs on the collection. His scorching contributions can be heard on the #1 smash “Here I Go Again,” “Fool For Your Loving,” “You’re Gonna Break My Heart Again,” and more. New performances by former Whitesnake guitarist Adrian Vandenberg can also be heard on “The Deeper The Love” and “Judgement Day” from the 1989 album, Slip Of The Tongue.

Along with those new additions, Coverdale also went back to the vault to unearth vintage performances by guitarist John Sykes that didn’t appear on the original recordings, including a solo on “Slide It In” and rhythm guitar on “Give Me All Your Love.”

Whitesnake Greatest Hits focuses extensively on three blockbuster albums the band released during the 1980s: 1984’s Slide It In (2x platinum), 1987’s Whitesnake (8x platinum), and 1989’s Slip Of The Tongue (platinum). But the collection goes deeper with songs like “Sweet Lady Luck,” a b-side on the 12” single for “The Deeper The Love,” and “Forevermore,” the title track from the band’s 2011 album.

Whitesnake have embarked upon a farewell tour with special guest, Europe. Coverdale said: “I pray every day we can all make this happen & once again, share unforgettable evenings together & celebrate the amazing journey we have been on for almost 50 years!!!”

CD/Blu-ray tracklisting:

“Still Of The Night”

“Here I Go Again”

“Is This Love”

“Give Me All Your Love”

“Love Ain’t No Stranger”

“Slide It In”

“Slow An’ Easy”

“Guilty Of Love”

“Fool For Your Loving”

“Judgment Day”

“The Deeper The Love”

“Now You’re Gone”

“You’re Gonna Break My Heart Again”

“Sweet Lady Luck”

“Crying In The Rain”

“Forevermore”

"The Deeper The Love" remastered video::

"Judgement Day" remastered video:

"Fool For Your Loving" remastered video:

"Guilty Of Love" remastered video:

"Slow An' Easy" remastered video:

"Slide It In" remastered video:

"Love Ain't No Stranger" remastered video:

"Give Me All Your Love" remastered video:

"Is This Love" remastered video:

“Here I Go Again” remastered video:

"Still Of The Night" remastered video: