WHITESNAKE Release Unzipped Version Of “All I Want All I Need”; Lyric Video Streaming

Just in time for Valentine’s Day, Whitesnake has uploaded a lyric video for the Unzipped version of “All I Want All I Need” featuring former Snake guitarist Doug Aldrich.

Whitesnake released the Unzipped box set in in October 2018 via Rhino Records. The 5 CD/DVD collection features unplugged and acoustic-based performances recorded over the past 20+years, including rare and unreleased studio and live recordings, acoustic demos, concert videos, interviews and more.