WHITESNAKE's DAVID COVERDALE And Wife Celebrate Wedding Anniversary; Photos

Congratulations to Whitesnake leader, David Coverdale, and his wife, Cindy Barker, who celebrated their 27th wedding anniversary yesterday. The couple were married on April 22, 1997.

Coverdale shared a post on Facebook, writing: "Happy Wedding Anniversary To My Beautiful Bride…" ♥️🍾🥂♥️🍾🥂♥️🍾♥️🥂🍾🥂♥️🍾🥂♥️

In a post on X, Coverdale wrote: "Thank You ALL So Very Much For Celebrating This Day With Us & Being So Incredibly Supportive!!! Love You!!! CHEERS!!!"