WHITESNAKE's DAVID COVERDALE And Wife Celebrate Wedding Anniversary; Photos
April 23, 2024, 26 minutes ago
Congratulations to Whitesnake leader, David Coverdale, and his wife, Cindy Barker, who celebrated their 27th wedding anniversary yesterday. The couple were married on April 22, 1997.
Coverdale shared a post on Facebook, writing: "Happy Wedding Anniversary To My Beautiful Bride…" ♥️🍾🥂♥️🍾🥂♥️🍾♥️🥂🍾🥂♥️🍾🥂♥️
In a post on X, Coverdale wrote: "Thank You ALL So Very Much For Celebrating This Day With Us & Being So Incredibly Supportive!!! Love You!!! CHEERS!!!"
Thank You ALL So Very Much For Celebrating This Day With Us & Being So Incredibly Supportive!!! Love You!!! CHEERS!!! ❌✨❌✨❌✨❌✨❌‼️‼️‼️ pic.twitter.com/Lejyocu60y— Whitesnake (@Whitesnake) April 23, 2024