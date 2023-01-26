WHITESNAKE's DAVID COVERDALE Remade This Song Three Times Before It Finally Hit #1; PROFESSOR OF ROCK Reports (Video)

Professor Of Rock has released the new video below, along with this message:

"Conflicting stories, throat surgery, destitution, overblown egos, and cartwheels across sports cars. It’s all part of today’s #1 80s rock anthem 'Here I Go Again' by Whitesnake. Singer David Coverdale first recorded this song in 1982 and it went nowhere… then he was on the cusp of a break through record when he had to have throat surgery and didn’t think he’d ever sing again. He was 3 million in debt and his label wouldn’t give him the cash to make a music video to promote the song… yet somehow he overcame with Whitesnake's self-titled album that had three big rock hits, 'Still Of The Night', 'Here I Go Again' and 'Is This Love' from 1987 into 1988… The key was dusting off the 1982 recording of 'Here I Go Again' and giving it new life… on his way to world domination... but he had re-record it three times with three different bands because he fired his entire band before the album came out. Find out the story next."