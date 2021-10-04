WHITESNAKE's DAVID COVERDALE Unboxes 25th Anniversary Edition Of Restless Heart; Video

In the wake of Whitesnake’s massive global success, the band’s founder and lead singer, David Coverdale, set out to record his third solo album in 1995. However, the plan was derailed when pressure from his record label forced him to change course and release Restless Heart under the David Coverdale & Whitesnake moniker. Despite the changes, the 1997 album was a Top 40 hit in the UK. Surprisingly, the record was never released in the US. That will change this fall when Rhino introduces several versions of Restless Heart, including a four-disc boxed set.

Restless Heart: Super Deluxe Edition will be available on October 29 and is available for pre-order now. The 4CD/DVD collection features newly remastered and remixed versions of the original album, along with unreleased demos and studio outtakes. The DVD includes music videos and a behind-the-scenes look at the making of the album with new interviews from David Coverdale. The set comes with a hardbound book filled with rare and unseen photos from the era.

Three additional versions of Restless Heart will be available the same day. First is a two-CD Deluxe Edition that includes the new remix plus the original album, newly remastered. Next is a double-LP Deluxe Edition pressed on 180-gram silver vinyl that features the newly remixed album. And finally, there is a single-disc version which again features the newly remixed album . In addition, all of the music will be available digitally through streaming services.

Restless Heart: Super Deluxe Edition opens with a newly remixed version of the album that’s closer to the sound Coverdale initially intended for his new solo release. It’s followed by a newly remastered version of Restless Heart, including the singles “Too Many Tears” and “Don’t Fade Away,” plus three bonus tracks from the album’s original Japanese release. Featured musicians include Adrian Vandenberg, Denny Carmassi, Guy Pratt and in addition, guitarist Joel Hoekstra and keyboardist Derek Sherinian who bring their exceptional talents to the party.

The following two discs reveal how Restless Heart evolved, starting with early pre-production versions of every album track to later takes of those songs.

The DVD features several music videos (“Too Many Tears” and “Restless Heart) plus the Making of the Album featurette. There is also a video EP featuring the three relevant songs from the 1997 live acoustic album, Starkers In Tokyo, originally only available in Japan.

Watch David Coverdale unbox the 25th anniversary edition of Restless Heart below:

Restless Heart: Super Deluxe Edition tracklisting:

Disc 1: Restless Heart: 2021 Remix

"Restless Heart"

"You’re So Fine"

"Can’t Go On"

"Crying"

"Take Me Back Again"

"Anything You Want"

"Too Many Tears"

"All In The Name Of Love"

"Your Precious Love"

"Can’t Stop Now"

"Woman Trouble Blues"

"Stay With Me"

"Oi (Theme For An Imaginary Drum Solo)"

"Don’t Fade Away"

"Can’t Go On (Unzipped)"

Disc 2: Restless Heart: 2021 Remaster

"Don’t Fade Away"

"All In The Name Of Love"

"Restless Heart"

"Too Many Tears"

"Crying"

"Stay With Me"

"Can’t Go On"

"You’re So Fine"

"Your Precious Love"

"Take Me Back Again"

"Woman Trouble Blues"

"Anything You Want"

"Can’t Stop Now"

"Too Many Tears ’95" (Live & Drunk in the Studio featuring The Horny B’stards)

Disc 3: Dancing On The Titanic (Early Arrangements & Getting Drum Tracks in the Studio)

"Restless Heart"

"You’re So Fine"

"Can’t Go On"

"Crying"

"Take Me Back Again"

"Anything You Want"

"Too Many Tears"

"All In The Name Of Love"

"Your Precious Love" (Soul Version)

"You Precious Love"

"Can’t Stop Now" (Instrumental Version)

"Woman Trouble Blues"

"Stay With Me"

"Oi" (Instrumental)

"Don’t Fade Away"

"Snakes Down South" (Unreleased Demo)

Disc 4: Restless Heart: Evolutions

"Restless Heart"

"You’re So Fine"

"Can’t Go On"

"Crying"

"Take Me Back Again"

"Anything You Want (Red Light Green Light)"

"Too Many Tears"

"All In The Name Of Love"

"Your Precious Love"

"Can’t Stop Now"

"Woman Trouble Blues"

"Stay With Me"

"Oi" (Instrumental)

"Don’t Fade Away"

Disc 5: Restless Heart: DVD-Video

"All In The Name Of Love" - Fan Video

"Anything You Want" - Fan Video

"You’re So Fine" - Music Video

"Restless Heart" - Fan Video

"Too Many Tears" - Music Video

"Don’t Fade Away" - Music Video

"Can’t Go On" - Acoustic Slideshow

"Restless Heart" - Lyric Video

Startkers Trilogy:

"Too Many Tears"

"Can’t Go On"

"Don’t Fade Away"

Behind The Scenes:

- The Making Of Restless Heart

Whitesnake and special guests Europe recently announced that together they will be hitting the road across the EU. Tickets are on sale now.

Whitesnake will tour Europe starting May 27, 2022 in Germany, and continuing through June, with more dates to be announced in the coming weeks. Confirmed shows are listed below.

“After all the extraordinary challenges we’ve been through together over the last year & a half, I am beyond excited to be able to announce the start of our 2022 EU dates!!! I pray every day we can all make this happen & once again, share unforgettable evenings together & celebrate the amazing journey we have been on for almost 50 years!!!” - David Coverdale

New 2022 Whitesnake Tour Dates:

May

27 - Arena - Oberhausen, Germany

29 - KB Hall - Copenhagen, Denmark

31 - Partille Arena - Gothenburg, Sweden

June

2 - Tjuvholmen Arena - Hamar, Norway

4 - Hovet - Stockholm, Sweden

6 - Ice Hall - Helsinki, Finland

8 - Saku Arena - Tallin, Estonia

10 - Aren - Kaunas, Lithuania

12 - Tauron Arena - Krakow, Poland (NO PRE-SALE)

14 - O2 Universum - Prague, Czech Republic

19 - Zenith - Munich, Germany

21 - Samsung Hall - Zurich, Switzerland

28 - Lorenzini - Milan, Italy

Previously Announced 2022 UK & Ireland Dates:

May

10 - 3Arena - Dublin, Ireland

12 - SEC (SSE Hydro Arena) - Glasgow, Scotland

14 - Utilita Arena - Newcastle, England

16 - The O2 Arena - London, England

18 - AO Arena - Manchester, England

20 - Motorpoint Arena - Nottingham, England

22 - Utilita Arena - Birmingham, England

25 - Motorpoint Arena - Cardiff, Wales