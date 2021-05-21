WHITESNAKE's "Here I Go Again" Tops Billboard's "Hot Hard Rock Songs" Chart Following Death Of Video Star TAWNY KITAEN

Billboard is reporting that following the death of Tawny Kitaen, who starred in the video for Whitesnake's '80s anthem "Here I Go Again," the track debuts at #1 on Billboard's Hot Hard Rock Songs chart dated May 22.

In the week ending May 13, "Here I Go Again," which led the Billboard Hot 100 for a week in October 1987, drew 2.5 million US streams, up 22%, and sold 1,000 downloads, up 178%, according to MRC Data. (Older songs are allowed on the Hot 100 and its genre-based charts that use the same methodology if ranking in the lists' top halves and have meaningful reasons for their resurgences.)

Kitaen died May 7 at age 59. A cause of death has not yet been announced.