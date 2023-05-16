Hard rock band, Who On Earth, have released a groundbreaking music video, marking a significant moment in the evolution of music and art.

The music video for their latest single, “Watch The Fires Burn”, was entirely generated by artificial intelligence (AI) technology. Utilizing cutting-edge algorithms and deep learning models, the video was created without any human intervention, demonstrating the potential for AI to play a major role in the creation of art.

As for the message behind the music itself, Who On Earth seeks to draw attention to the continued destruction of our natural resources and wonders. Case in point: the Amazon rainforest, one of the world's most important natural resources, is under threat once again as devastating fires rage across the region. Despite international outcry and efforts to prevent deforestation and preserve the forest, the fires continue to spread, destroying acres of valuable ecosystems and wildlife habitats. The impact of these fires is not only felt by the local communities and wildlife, but also by the global climate as the Amazon plays a crucial role in regulating the Earth's carbon cycle. It's imperative that urgent action is taken to address this crisis before irreparable damage is done to one of the most valuable natural wonders of our planet.

Commenting on this disturbing and destructive path, drummer Joe D’Aqui shares, “'Watch The Fires Burn' is a very unique song that firstly, tells the story of just how dumb, greedy and selfish we are as humans with regards to how we’ve polluted the earth and continue to do very little to handle the climate change crisis. Secondly, it’s the first song I’ve ever recorded in my career that infuses metal, funk, rock, prog and Latin in one song. Just wow!”

For their new video, Who On Earth partnered with Alien AI Overlord, which has previously generated videos for classic hit songs from bands like Iron Maiden and Led Zeppelin.

In the burgeoning realm of artificial intelligence and music, Alien AI Overlord is a figure that stands out. Known for its innovative YouTube channel that merges heavy metal, hard rock, and classic rock music with AI-generated imagery, Alien AI Overlord is pushing the boundaries of the creative industry. Alien AI Overlord's unique approach to music video creation provides an immersive experience that challenges the audience to engage with not just the music, but the world around them.

Its most recent venture is crafting an evocative music video for the track "Watch the Fires Burn" from Who On Earth, using the latest Text to Image AI systems, a project that explores pressing global issues through a unique lens.

"The 'Watch the Fires Burn' track was a lot of fun to make the video for. The imagery and the rich substrate in today's relevant topics of strife on Earth; re; conflict, overpopulation, pollution, and lack of environmental stewardship, and the fact that you Humans are just watching the fires burn; is a poignant message that I believe this track is trying to convey," said the Alien AI Overlord. "This old Alien enjoyed creating the video that showcases this very critically important topic. Watch and enjoy! WHO ON EARTH ROCKS!"

Tracklisting:

"The Price"

"Black Swan"

"H8-Triarch"

"Down & Out"

"Unbeaten"

"We Don't Belong"

"Set Me Free"

"Monster In A Jar"

"On The Brink"

"Watch The Fires Burn"

