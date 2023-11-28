WHO ON EARTH Release Cover Of TOTO’s “Hold The Line”

Hard rock band Who On Earth is paying tribute to one of the greatest rock anthems of all time. The Jersey-based quintet has released a remake of the Toto classic “Hold The Line,” which is also the band’s first new track with their current lineup.

On “Hold The Line”, Who On Earth challenged themselves to maintain the integrity of the original version, while also giving it a harder, modern edge by utilizing state of the art engineering and production. The band once again commissioned Mike Orlando (Adrenaline Mob) for production, engineering, mixing and mastering at Sonic Stomp Studio in NYC.

Artwork by Mike Rizzi:

"This is our first time recording with Bruce and Johnny, and they did an amazing job,” shares bassist Pete Rizzi. “We really wanted to get this right given how classic this song is, and we are thrilled with the result. It was a true collaboration."

Coosh adds, "We couldn't find a single person that didn't LOVE this song, so we felt a bit of pressure to do it justice. I mean, this was written 45 years ago by some of the best studio musicians of the time!”

Who On Earth are:

Coosh – vocals

Pete Rizzi – bass

Joe D'Aqui – drums

Bruce Gatewood – guitar

Johnny James Barone – guitar

(Photo – Shottie of Shotwell Productions)