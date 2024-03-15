WHOM GODS DESTROY Launch Lyric Video For "The Decision"; Insanium Album Out Now

Whom Gods Destroy, the formidable new progressive metal group formed by keyboardist Derek Sherinian, guitarist Ron 'Bumblefoot' Thal, and vocalist Dino Jelusick, along with the potent rhythm section of bassist Yas Nomura and drummer Bruno Valverde, have released their debut album, Insanium, worldwide via InsideOutMusic.

In order to celebrate the album’s release date, Whom Gods Destroy are now launching a lyric video created by Wayne Joyner for the track “The Decision”, which you can check out below.

Ron “Bumblefoot” Thal commented about “The Decision” as follows: “This song is filled with duality - djenty math metal riffs with contrasting slow clean chord movements, vocal and guitar lines answering each other, and lyrics about struggling with a life-and-death decision, with song sections that score differing points of view...hope vs defeat, euphoria vs despair, internally battling it out.”

And Whom Gods Destroy vocalist Dino Jelusick added the following comment about today’s album release: “Super proud of this chaos that we delivered. Each song on this album is a story for itself and it works as a whole. I cannot wait to tour this album and for us to finally play these songs live!"

Insanium is available on Standard CD Jewelcase, Digital Album, Ltd. 2CD Mediabook (with the bonus track “Requiem”, as well as the entire album as bonus instrumental disc) and as Gatefold 2LP & LP-Booklet on 180g. vinyl in the following variants:

- Black 2LP

- Dark Green 2LP (Ltd. 500x copies from www.insideoutshop.de & various other retailers)

- Custard Colored 2LP (Ltd. 1000x copies at all US outlets)

Order here.

Insanium tracklisting:

"In The Name Of War"

"Over Again"

"The Decision"

"Crawl"

"Find My Way Back"

"Crucifier"

"Keeper Of The Gate"

"Hypernova 158"

"Insanium"

"Crawl" video:

"Over Again" video:

"In The Name Of War" video:

Whom Gods Destroy lineup (from left to right in photo at top):

Bruno Valverde - Drums

Yas Nomura - Bass

Dino Jelusick - Vocals

Derek Sherinian - Keyboards

Ron “Bumblefoot” Thal - Guitars

(Photo - Greg Vorobiov)