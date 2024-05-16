WHOM GODS DESTROY Release "Hypernova 158" Bass Playthrough Video

Whom Gods Destroy, the formidable progressive metal group formed by keyboardist Derek Sherinian, guitarist Ron 'Bumblefoot' Thal, and vocalist Dino Jelusick, along with the potent rhythm section of bassist Yas Nomura and drummer Bruno Valverde, recently released their debut album, Insanium, worldwide via InsideOutMusic.

Today, the band share a bass playthrough video for album track, "Hypernova 158". Watch below:

Insanium is available on Standard CD Jewelcase, Digital Album, Ltd. 2CD Mediabook (with the bonus track “Requiem”, as well as the entire album as bonus instrumental disc) and as Gatefold 2LP & LP-Booklet on 180g. vinyl in the following variants:

- Black 2LP

- Dark Green 2LP (Ltd. 500x copies from www.insideoutshop.de & various other retailers)

- Custard Colored 2LP (Ltd. 1000x copies at all US outlets)

Order here.

Insanium tracklisting:

"In The Name Of War"

"Over Again"

"The Decision"

"Crawl"

"Find My Way Back"

"Crucifier"

"Keeper Of The Gate"

"Hypernova 158"

"Insanium"

“The Decision” lyric video:

"Crawl" video:

"Over Again" video:

"In The Name Of War" video:

Whom Gods Destroy lineup:

Bruno Valverde - Drums

Yas Nomura - Bass

Dino Jelusick - Vocals

Derek Sherinian - Keyboards

Ron “Bumblefoot” Thal - Guitars