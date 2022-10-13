Why DEE SNIDER Had To Beg To Get TWISTED SISTER's Ultimate 80s Anthem Released; PROFESSOR OF ROCK Investigates (Video)

Professor of Rock has released the new video below, along with the following message:

"One of the so-called Filthy Fifteen, today’s rebellious rock anthem never got a fair shake... not from parents, not from the media, and not even from the Government. "We’re Not Gonna Take It' by Twister Sister had a target on it’s back all thanks to some Washington busy-bodies who led an assault on 80s popular music. Their gameplan? To censor so-called offensive music across the nation. Tipper Gore spearheaded the PMRC to censor music from pop to rock to metal. When headbanger Dee Snider’s biggest hit was accused of glorifying violence, he had to set the record straight. So he took on Congress, he stunned everyone with his testimony making these heavy handed senators look silly including Al Gore.

"Up next, the story of the 80s most rebellious heavy metal anthem. It took Dee Snider four years to write it due to writers block and his producer didn’t want them to put it on the album, saying it sounded like a nursery rhyme, too sing songy. Dee had to beg to get it on. In then end it was Twisted Sister’s only Top 40 hit leaving many to dub them a "one hit wonder". But they would have the last laugh as their 1984 album Stay Hungry remains a classic and they are constantly named in pop culture including a recent appearance by Dee Snider on Cobra Kai!"