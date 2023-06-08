Why Did VAN HALEN Choose DOKKEN Over RATT On The Monsters Of Rock Tour? “Maybe They Just Didn't Want Bands To Give Them Competition,” Says Stephen Pearcy

BraveWords spoke with legendary Ratt singer Stephen Pearcy recently about the release of the The Atlantic Years Limited Edition Box Set, which is out tomorrow. During the Streaming For Vengeance chat he talks about his friendship with Van Halen’s guitar legend Eddie Van Halen. Here is an excerpt:

BraveWords: What was the one band that you saw live and you said, "We need to do this, but better"?

Pearcy: "Ooh. Well, I doubt if it could be done better. I mean if you had the opportunity to sit on the Whiskey Stage watching fuckin' Van Halen, and I'd be right there with Ed, just sitting there going, 'Fuck man! This is a whole new world!' I'd go back to San Diego and tell everybody, 'You gotta see this band!'. It took me a while to go see them. A friend of mine was busting my balls over and over, 'You gotta go see this band, you gotta see this band, they're like Zep'. But I'll tell you what - Zeppelin - I actually had the opportunity to see them three times, and talk about an awakening. I mean, Jesus. Holy shit. So here I am watching Van Halen from day one, pretty much, and then I get to see the mighty Led Zeppelin, and I'm like, 'Ok, you've got a long road ahead of you now'. But you aim high. I mean, I loved Aerosmith, the earlier stuff is amazing. Blue Oyster Cult, Priest - I remember Robbin (Crosby) turning me onto Priest in '78, '79, I lost my mind, like, 'Who the fuck is this?’”

BraveWords: What did Eddie think of Ratt?

Pearcy: "You know, I would harass him all the time, 'Let my band play with you!'. He never would. But we did finally. Ratt opened for Van Halen at a festival, a few years before he passed. Thank god we did it at least once. I really would give him shit all the time, 'Let my band open for you! I see you all the time. Fuck this, let's play! Come on, man!'. But yeah, we actually did get to play with the mighty Van Halen, and wow, very cool."

BraveWords: And that Monsters Of Rock tour that went around with Van Halen headlining over the Scorpions, Metallica and Kingdom Come. But it wasn't Ratt on the tour, it was Dokken. What did you think when Van Halen chose Dokken to be on that Monsters bill?

Pearcy: "There's a method to their madness. Before Sammy, Dave (Lee Roth) really ran the ship, so it's interesting. I don't know, maybe they just didn't want bands to really give them competition? But there's no competition. Ratt isn't competition. We didn't see Mötley as competition, or any of these fucking bands, Armored Saint, or Mötley or W.A.S.P. or whatever. We're still friends to this day, there was no competition. But hmm. Well, anyway."

BMG, in partnership with Rhino Entertainment, announces The Atlantic Years Limited Edition Box Set, celebrating Ratt’s massively successful period where all five of their studio albums were certified Gold, Platinum, or Multi-Platinum. Released on June 9, the LP set features all five albums remastered on 180g black vinyl, rare “Nobody Rides For Free” 7” single, 12-page replica tour book (featuring rare and never before seen photos from Ratt’s personal archives), 11”x17” Wanted Poster, bumper sticker, replica backstage pass, and guitar pick in a custom lift top box. The CD set features all five of the studio albums in a side loading box.

All albums feature the classic line up of Stephen Pearcy (vocals), Warren DeMartini (guitars), Robbin Crosby (guitars), Juan Croucier (bass/vocals), and Bobby Blotzer (drums)

Formed in Los Angeles, Ratt was featured as an unsigned act on Uncle Joe Benson’s Local Licks Drive Time Show on KLOS-FM. This was their first time on radio and led to their signing to Atlantic Records.

Ratt exploded on to the national scene in 1984 with the release of Out Of The Cellar. Featuring an undeniable hook and legendary music video, lead single “Round And Round” hit #12 on the Billboard Hot 100, while Out Of The Cellar reached #7 on the Billboard Top 200 and was certified triple platinum. Two more charting singles followed with “Back For More” and “Wanted Man”. Ratt started the tour as an opening act, but by the end of the tour had climbed to arena headliner.

Ratt returned in 1985 with their 2nd full length album, Invasion Of Your Privacy. Certified double platinum and also reaching #7 on the Billboard Top 200, Invasion Of Your Privacy also featured the classics “Lay It Down” (#40 Billboard Hot 100) and “You’re In Love”.

Dancing Undercover followed in 1986 as Ratt toured North America with a brand new LA band called Poison as the opening act. Lead single “Dance” hit the Billboard Hot 100 and spawned another music video hit with “Slip Of The Lip”, while “Body Talk” was featured in a key scene in the Eddie Murphy film, The Golden Child. Dancing Undercover became Ratt third consecutive Platinum album and reached #26 on the Billboard Top 200.

1988’s Reach For The Sky saw Ratt return to the Top 20 of the Billboard Top 200 album charts, peaking at #17. Driven by the bluesy hit and MTV favorite “Way Cool Jr.”, Reach For The Sky was also certified Platinum and became Ratt’s fourth album in a row to move well over a million copies. “I Want A Woman” was also a successful single and the video captured the excitement and energy of Ratt live.

Ratt released their last full-length record of the Atlantic era, Detonator, in 1990. Music was changing, but Detonator was still a success, peaking at #23 on the Billboard Top 200 and going Gold. The first album to feature major outside songwriting contributions (Desmond Child, Diane Warren) and guests (Jon Bon Jovi, Michael Schenker). Lead single “Lovin’ You’s A Dirty Job” hit #18 on the Rock Charts while the power ballad “Giving Yourself Away” reached #39.

In 1991, they released the single “Nobody Rides For Free” from the hit film Point Break starring Keanu Reeves and Patrick Swayze, which is exclusive to the LP box.

Pre-order here.

