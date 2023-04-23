Why Haven't AC/DC Performed Their Highest Charting Song Ever Live In 32 Years?; PROFESSOR OF ROCK Investigates

Professor Of Rock has released the new video below, along with the following message:

"In 1980, AC/DC was on top of the world releasing one of the biggest-selling rock records in history, Back In Black. Then they had years of dwindling sales; in fact, their next three records drastically underperformed, and with rock bands like Guns N Roses, Def Leppard, and Bon Jovi coming on strong in the charts. Some thought this band’s best days were behind them, but those who thought that didn’t understand this group’s grit and determination. Rushing toward a new decade they released one of the biggest rock albums of the time, The Razor’s Edge, delivering their highest charting hit ever, 'Moneytalks'. A true head-banger with a classic riff And yet today it’s been all but forgotten. How could the highest charting song of this band’s career become their most underrated hit that the band hasn’t played live in 32 years, and been overshadowed by the other big song from the record, Thunderstruck? Stick around, the story is coming up… next on the Professor of Rock."