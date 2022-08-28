Why OZZY OSBOURNE Is Relocating Back To The UK From America - “I’m Fed Up With People Getting Killed Every Day”

In a new interview with The Guardian legendary singer Ozzy Osbourne talks about him and Sharon leaving the United States and relocating back to the UK. In February the couple are heading back, selling up in LA (their Hancock Park mansion is on the market for $18m) and resuming residence in their 120-year-old Buckinghamshire pile, the Grade II listed Welders House and 350-acre estate.

Sharon insists it’s nothing to do with Ozzy’s health. “I knew people would think that. It’s not. It’s just time. America has changed so drastically. It isn’t the United States of America at all. Nothing’s united about it. It’s a very weird place to live right now.”

The Ozzy version: “Everything’s fucking ridiculous there. I’m fed up with people getting killed every day. God knows how many people have been shot in school shootings. And there was that mass shooting in Vegas at that concert… It’s fucking crazy.

“And I don’t want to die in America. I don’t want to be buried in fucking Forest Lawn,” he says of the LA cemetery favoured by expired celebrities. “I’m English. I want to be back. But saying that, if my wife said we’ve got to go and live in Timbuktu, I’ll go.” Ozzy inhales deeply, gathers his vocal capabilities and concludes quietly. “But, no, it’s just time for me to come home.”

Read more at The Guardian.





Ozzy Osbourne's new album, Patient Number 9, will be released on September 9 via Epic. Townsend Music has launched the pre-order for their exclusive blue & yellow split colour vinyl edition. Partial proceeds from sales of this album will be donated to Ukraine/US Special Needs Orphans through Third Wave Volunteers.

Patient Number 9 is Ozzy’s new album and the first since his critically acclaimed, worldwide, chart-topping 2020 Ordinary Man release. Produced by Andrew Watt (who handled the same duties on Ordinary Man), the new album marks Osbourne's 13th solo studio album. It’s heavy, it’s hard-hitting, it’s historic - it’s everything you’d want from an Ozzy Osbourne record and maybe more.

Working with producer Watt for the second time, Ozzy welcomed a dynamic A-list featured guests. The record boasts guitarists Jeff Beck, Eric Clapton, Mike McCready of Pearl Jam, and longstanding righthand man and six-string beast Zakk Wylde who plays on the majority of the tracks. For the bulk of the album, Chad Smith of Red Hot Chili Peppers held down drums, while the late Taylor Hawkins of Foo Fighters appears on three songs. Old friend and one-time Ozzy band member Robert Trujillo of Metallica plays bass on most of the album’s tracks, with Duff McKagan of Guns N’ Roses and Chris Chaney of Jane’s Addiction supplying bass on a few songs.

Pre-order Patient Number 9 here.

Tracklisting:

"Patient Number 9" (feat. Jeff Beck)

"Immortal" (feat. Mike McCready)

"Parasite" (feat. Zakk Wylde)

"No Escape From Now" (feat. Tony Iommi)

"One of Those Days" (feat. Eric Clapton)

"A Thousand Shades" (feat. Jeff Beck)

"Mr. Darkness" (feat. Zakk Wylde)

"Nothing Feels Right" (feat. Zakk Wylde)

"Evil Shuffle" (feat. Zakk Wylde)

"Degradation Rules" (feat. Tony Iommi)

"Dead and Gone"

"God Only Knows"

"Darkside Blues"

"Degradation Rules" visualizer:

"Patient Number 9" video: