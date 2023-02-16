Why PAT BENATAR Will Never Again Perform Her Signature Hit; PROFESSOR OF ROCK Investigates (Video)

Professor Of Rock has released the new video below, along with the following message:

"Pat Benatar has something of an adversarial relationship with one of her biggest songs, the Top Ten 10 hit 'Hit Me With Your Best Shot'. It broke her career wide open. There’s a few reasons for this, but ultimately, even though she made it famous, it wasn’t her song to begin with. That distinction goes to a struggling songwriter who wrote it after punching pillows in a new age therapy session. Yeah, you can’t make this stuff up. Even though Pat doesn’t care for it, there’s no doubt that generations of fans haven’t been able to get enough of it. It’s an 80s classic rock radio staple for sure, oozing confidence and bravado, putting Pat Benatar forward as the 80s premier female rocker that would be followed by plenty of great hits like 'Love Is A Battlefield' and 'We Belong'."