Why VAN HALEN Lent This Game-Changing Song To The Worst Soft Drink Ever; SAMMY HAGAR Tells PROFESSOR OF ROCK The Real Story; Video

"Up next, an interview with one of the greatest rock vocalists ever, Sammy Hagar, on a song that changed everything... 'Right Now' by Van Halen. After joining the mighty Van Halen and having back to back #1 albums with 5150 and 0U812, the band needed to evolve with the changing times. Sammy had the lyrics to this song in his head for months, but his co-writer Eddie Van Halen wasn’t on board. One night Sammy was playing video games and heard Eddie playing something on the piano instead of the guitar… the Red Rocker walked in and started singing his lyrics over the piano figure and the game changing song was born. It had a legendary music video to go along with it, but Sammy HATED it until he didn’t; they put it in on an album he wanted to call the F word. Sammy tells the story in this exclusive interview, coming up on Professor Of Rock."