WHYTHRE Releases "Scorpions Of Sinai" Single Influenced By "Underground Techno Vibes"

Seattle’s Whythre has released a new single “Scorpions Of Sinai”. “Scorpions Of Sinai”, which comes from their third album Impregnate My Hate, is the fastest song on the album, a solid melodic death metal offering pumped full of textures and synth.

The band gives a nod to classic tale as a hint of what the song is about and explains:

“Go read the first short story in Roald Dahl’s ‘Switch Bitch’ and then read the lyrics to Scorpions. I can’t say much more without spoiling that experience. It’s a quick read, just go do it. This is our fastest song by far and always leaves Steve sweatin’! There’s a lot of underlying repetition in this song, which was a first for us, honestly the track is heavily inspired by underground techno vibes.”

Whythre was officially started in 2010 by Petrey and remained a solo project until 2012 when he met an opera-trained singer named Jeran Michaels, the first album was released and slowly a full lineup began to form. They have since formed into an impressive force of symphonic riffs and growls.

With this album, the band presents a simmering tension that’s in between chill and balls to the wall. They hope that listeners find some extra ‘medium’ moments here and there that tastefully strike the balance. There is a wide variety of moods present on each track, it’s packed with heavy grooves, blistering riffs and huge symphonic waves.

Shon Petrey and Adam Chambers write the songs for Whythre. When inspiration hits, they bounce ideas off each other - sometimes they collaborate from the beginning, sometimes one of them fleshes out an idea to explore. Each song has its own unique vibe and story behind it.

Whythre’s “Scorpions Of Sinai” has a groove guaranteed to move any circle pit and a message meant for heretics, by heretics.

Impregnate My Hate is being released on May 26, 2023 via High Point Records and is available for preorder here.

Tracklisting:

“Scorchbreath”

“Impregnate My Hate”

“Can’t Escape This”

“Scorpions Of Sinai”

“C Section S1lurpee”

“Death Frontier”

“Tantric Aspects Of The Cross”

“Immanence”

“Run It Red”

"Scorpions Of Sinai":

“Scorchbreath” video:

(Photo: Carolina Chambers)