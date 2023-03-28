WHYTHRE Unveils Video For “Scorchbreath”

Whythre has unleashed the first single “Scorchbreath” off their forthcoming album Impregnate My Hate due out this coming May 2023. The Seattle melodic death metallers have been together since 2015 and this is their third release. Over the course of the nine tracks on the album they experiment with a variety of techniques from aggressive mindlessness to slow and somber moments…with some catchy hooks.

The single "Scorchbreath" describes adventures Adam and Shon experienced on trips to Colombia (Santa Marta) and Detroit (Movement Music Festival). "Scorchbreath" chronicles a code word that was spoken to engage in after-hour events and various forms of libations. These travels hold a special place in the hearts of Adam Chambers (vocals/guitars/synths) and Shon Petrey (guitar/synths) and this song brings back fond memories. Musically, the single has some punchy/thrashy verses with a big carnival vibe of a chorus, all while incorporating fun shred moments.

The band explains the single and the album further:

“This song is our single because it kind of displays all the elements of the album in a very condensed way. This is the song that kicked off the inspiration to start this album. We felt like we found something here that was worth exploring. The album title Impregnate My Hate, as a phrase, really sums it up. In modern times most folks are jumping down each other’s throats, willing vessels to the online projection of what modern entertainment and communication should be. Society is fragmenting into niche groups; how each individual deals with this is literally making or breaking their existence.”

Whythre was officially started in 2010 by Petrey and remained a solo project until 2012 when he met an opera-trained singer named Jeran Michaels, the first album was released and slowly a full lineup began to form. They have since formed into an impressive force of symphonic riffs and growls.

An aggressive introduction to the album, “Scorchbreath” is an onslaught of big solos, slamming breakdowns, subtle orchestration, and a sing-along chorus that embodies Whythre’s deft formulation of melodic death metal singed with a blackened edge. Wear appropriate protection.

Impregnate My Hate is being released on May 26, 2023 via High Point Records and is available for preorder here.

Tracklisting:

“Scorchbreath”

“Impregnate My Hate”

“Can’t Escape This”

“Scorpions Of Sinai”

“C Section S1lurpee”

“Death Frontier”

“Tantric Aspects Of The Cross”

“Immanence”

“Run It Red”

“Scorchbreath” video:

(Photo: Carolina Chambers)