WICKED LOVE Releases New Single “Body Fire”

Wicked Love's latest single, "Body Fire," is now available on all major platforms.

Shane Dwyer, the band's bass player, shares his excitement, saying, "This song is pure fire. I'm curious about the meaning behind 'different kind of lovin'."

Lead guitarist Austin Livingston chimes in, " 'Body Fire' was our inaugural creation after getting the band back together. We aimed for a track with an irresistible hook for the ladies to groove to, while still packing enough punch for the guitar aficionados in the crowd with killer riffs."

Straight out of Charleston, SC, Wicked Love brings a fresh, hard-hitting sound with a classic twist. Their music is a dynamic fusion of pop, metal, and rock’n’roll, sure to captivate audiences. Having shared stages with the likes of Five Finger Death Punch, Seether, and Hellyeah, Wicked Love is a force to be reckoned with in the rock scene.