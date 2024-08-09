WICKED LOVE Releases New Single “Light It Up”

Wicked Love’s new single “Light It Up” is now available on digital platforms.

Austin Livingston, the band's lead guitarist comments, "I blast this song when I'm making love, the bpms are perfect for nominal thrust advantage."

Brendan Ferriera, vocals adds, "It's easy to write a depressing song nowadays, its hard to put out something happy and positive. We try to make it a point to show people that its okay to be happy and it's okay to have fun. This song is simple party perfection!"

Straight out of Charleston, SC, Wicked Love brings a fresh, hard-hitting sound with a classic twist. Their music is a dynamic fusion of pop, metal, and rock ‘n’ roll, sure to captivate audiences. Having shared stages with the likes of Five Finger Death Punch, Seether, and Hellyeah, Wicked Love is a force to be reckoned with in the rock scene.

Wicked Love is:

Brendan Ferriera - Lead Vox

Austin Livingston - Lead Guitar

Trevor Van Ettan - Drums

Tracy Allen - Bass

Brad Krug - Rhythm Guitar