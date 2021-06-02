WICKED SENSATION Signs With ROAR! Rock Of Angels Records

ROAR! Rock Of Angels Records has announced the signing of South German melodic hard rock/metal act, Wicked Sensation.

With an almost two decades lasting band existence and four impressive albums in the bag, but also with many lineup changes over the past years, the guys around mastermind Michael Klein (also known for his involvements with Khymera, Place Vendome, First Signal) and David Reece (ex-Accept, Bangalore Choir) are now a real unit and have pressed something like the reset button... new album, new label, new band logo, new promo forces in the back and new plans for increased live activities.

The work on the upcoming album is well advanced and the band have teamed up again with a renowned and proven master behind the mixing desks, their close friend Dennis Ward. So all signs point to success and, without a doubt and just in time for their 20th anniversary, Wicked Sensation is armed and ready for the big throw. More soon...

Lineup:

David Reece - Vocals

Michael Klein - Guitar

Sang Vong - Guitar

Mitch Zasada - Bass

Bernd Spitzner - Keyboards

Alex Hlousek - Drums